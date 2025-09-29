‘My SG citizenship got rejected while serving NS!’ — Man says, ‘I don’t know what else it takes to be a Singaporean anymore…’

SINGAPORE: For many, completing National Service (NS) is considered the ultimate rite of passage into Singaporeanhood, but for one young man, that journey ended not with a pink IC (identity card), but with a brutal rejection letter.

“I’m currently serving as a spec in NS,” he wrote in a fiery Reddit post on r/askSingapore, “Can win unit best award, can live here almost 15 years, go local primary school, local secondary school, poly, even get local uni admissions. Now completing NS…”

Yet despite walking the full Singaporean path — minus the passport — his citizenship application got rejected. “I have been able to earn by living and breathing this country’s culture… Seriously, I don’t know what [else] it takes to be a Singaporean anymore,” he vented. “Actually behaving, living the Singaporean life, or having a few million in the bank? Does anybody know what I can do?” he asked.

Not your typical ‘foreign talent’

What stung even more was the tone-deaf reply he allegedly received during the process. According to him, one officer accused him of wanting citizenship “for selfish reasons,” saying he wasn’t paying taxes or contributing to the nation and simply wanted “fewer bills.”

“If I always go to an international school, study at an overseas uni, never live in an HDB, and always live in a condo, then ok la, I get it, not assimilated la,” he wrote to express his frustration. “But the helper (officer) can really come out and say, ‘Eh, bro, don’t ask the government for handouts.’

I’m not looking for handouts, eh,” he clarified and added that he was looking more for a shot at stability. “I even told the fella, yes, if I can get my citizenship, it’s easier for my girlfriend and me to BTO, and it allows us to be able to start life a little less stressed.”

And in case anyone doubts his SG credentials — he’s lived here nearly 15 years, attended public schools, got into a local university, and is wearing green serving the country.

Reddit responds: Chill lah, apply again after ORD

While some netizens empathised, others weren’t as sympathetic. One pointed out, “You need to complete your NS without a criminal record first, before being granted citizenship. Did they not inform you about this prior to NS commencement?”

Others confirmed that internal policies have changed. “If you have not officially had an ORD (Operationally Ready Date) yet, you will be thrown into the same pool as other working adults, which is a disadvantage for you.”

One Redditor shared his own story: “I was rejected during NS just not long ago as well, twice. I got mine within 4 months after I applied again — this time with official ORD cert.”

Another advised: “Apply again after ORD, go volunteer, show some tax returns. Your NS will count for something, just not until it’s completed.”

But not all replies were sunshine and encouragement.

“You already sound like an entitled Singaporean,” someone sarcastically poked fun, “Your citizenship will get approved soon.”

To which another replied, “Big mistake. You can only act as an entitled Singaporean AFTER you get your citizenship.”

So what’s next?

The man is now wondering if he should appeal, ask the same or another MP, or just wait until ORD. “Do I appeal? Does appeal even work?” he asked the forum.

While there’s no guaranteed path to citizenship, what’s clear is that being born here isn’t the only test. You need to complete your NS, maintain a clean record, and possibly provide your CPF (Central Provident Fund) statements, and… just be patient.

As one commenter reminded him: “Just because you served NS doesn’t mean you auto-get. It just raises your chances.”

