Monday, August 25, 2025
Lifestyle
‘My paycheck vanishes before I even realise it’— Local says his salary can’t keep up with rising expenses

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A local took to social media to vent about how difficult it has become to stretch his paycheck in Singapore, saying that no matter how hard he works, his income never seems to keep up with the rising cost of living.

In a post on the r/SGMoney Reddit forum, he shared that almost every aspect of daily life feels “more expensive” now, from groceries and transport fares to rent and even casual meals at hawker centres.

“Some months, I feel like my paycheck vanishes before I even realise it,” he wrote on Thursday (Aug 21).

Reaching out for advice, he asked the community how others cope with this reality in Singapore. “Does your salary keep up with the cost of living in SG? Do you budget differently, pick up side hustles, or have any tips to avoid feeling like you’re always playing catch-up? Would love to hear real-life strategies that actually work.”

“Spend on needs first”

His post quickly struck a nerve with many Singaporeans who admitted they were in the same boat. Several shared that they were also living paycheck to paycheck even though they held full-time jobs.

Some pointed out that in today’s climate, having a side hustle had become almost essential. Without extra income, they felt it was “nearly impossible” to keep up with rising costs. Others agreed and added that salary raises often felt meaningless, as increases in “income tax and CPF contributions” cancelled out much of the gain, while day-to-day expenses continued to climb.

Some also said that eating out had become a luxury rather than a convenience. One commented, “The worst is price of food. Hawker food now average S$6 wtf.”

Not everyone, however, believed that low salaries were the only problem. A few argued that people were also overspending on non-essentials such as “food deliveries, mobile games, streaming subscriptions, ridesharing, or branded goods.”

To them, the issue was not just about stagnant wages but also about poor financial discipline. Their advice was to cut back on extras and focus strictly on the basics.

One user advised, “Group your expenses into needs and wants. Spend on needs first. Find cheaper alternatives e.g. instead of subscribing to Netflix watch free movies over the internet.”

