// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
30.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Depositphotos/image_hit
Relationships
3 min.Read

‘My parents say they’ll disown me if I date non-Chinese girls’ — SG college student asks, ‘Why are they like this? What can I do?’

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean student’s simple desire to date outside his race has sparked an online firestorm — and exposed the quiet, uncomfortable truth about racial preferences, parental expectations, and cultural rigidity in modern-day Singapore.

The anonymous SG boy, posting on Reddit r/SingaporeR, dropped this emotional revelation: “I have extremely racist parents! I’m Chinese and I wanted to go out with this Malay girl, but my parents crashed out. The same when I told them about an Indian girl. And then the same with a Thai girl. What is wrong with them? They are telling me that they will disown me… Is this the case for all parents? Why are they like this? What can I do?”

The student, likely in his late teens or early 20s, is caught in a generational tug-of-war. On one side: Love, diversity, and the freedom to choose. On the other side: Deep-rooted prejudices disguised as “cultural compatibility” and “family harmony.”

 “Just tell them you’re going out with ‘friends’…”

One Singaporean Redditor gave this sobering advice:

See also  ‘Is it okay to stay single forever in Singapore?’ — 30-year-old man asks

“If you feel that their racism bothers you to a certain degree, where it prevents you from living your life, turn the tables, disown them instead… But for now [if you are still dependent on your parents and living in their house], then just keep it low-key and don’t engage too much in small talk with them.”

Others suggested stealth-dating: “Maybe just don’t tell them who you’re dating… tell them you’re going out with ‘friends’.”

In short: Lie low, bide your time, and when you’re independent enough — move out!

“Preference does not equate to racism…”

The post also triggered a philosophical debate. Some Singaporeans insisted it’s not racism — just old-school thinking:

“Preference does not equate to racism… They may believe Chinese girls are more compatible due to their own culture and upbringing.”

But others just dropped the filter: “It’s the ugly truth, but I think it’s a tendency for Chinese parents not to like relationships with other races, unless it’s ang moh (white girl),” and added that “At one point, even bringing home a Han Chinese girl from China would trigger them.”

See also  Woman asks if she should stay in her unhappy marriage for the sake of their kids

The contradiction is glaring: A Caucasian partner is okay, but a Malay or Indian partner is a big no-no!

It’s not just the race, it’s also the religion, cultural, and societal pressures

More than a few commenters pointed out that religion may be the real red line for some families.

“Dating Malay girls has its risks — you will definitely be expected to convert to Islam…” one warned, while another reminded that, “You might be judged by a particular community and your future wife’s circle. So think twice unless you’re really ready to embrace another, whatever religion or race.”

One heartbreaking story came from a Singaporean who married someone their parents disapproved of — and got disowned:

“My dad told me I will inherit nothing, it will all go to my brothers… Ten years later, my husband cheated. My mum said she saw it coming. My brother said I deserved it.”

Another shared, “My friend got chased out of the house for dating an Indian girl — his parents didn’t want dark-skinned grandkids.”

See also  Singaporean asks if SG parents "even care if their kids go to university and what uni they go to"

So… what can the student do with his parents?

There isn’t a perfect answer. But one commentator just said it directly… “You gotta choose: Wife or parents. That’s just how it is.”

And perhaps that’s the harshest truth Gen Z Singaporeans are reckoning with — love may be blind, but your parents aren’t. And sometimes, neither are their prejudices.

So if you’re young, dependent, and still stuck at home — stay safe, stay low-key. Build your independence, grow your resilience. And when you’re ready, love who you want. Not who you’re told to.

After all, you’re the one who has to live — and die — with your choices.

Read related: ‘Why are S’porean Chinese guys so hesitant to approach non-Chinese girls?’ — Woman asks, ‘Why do you only ‘make eye contact and stare?’

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Favoured status? No change to H-1B1 visa; DPM Gan says SG may be exempt from US pharma levies

SINGAPORE: Recent announcements from the United States have stunned...

Doctor says that eating too many low-sugar mooncakes is not recommended

SINGAPORE: The Mid-Autumn Festival is fast approaching, and one...

Permanent residents of Singapore who have exceeded their re-entry permit validity while abroad will have 180 days only to renew

SINGAPORE: Permanent residents of Singapore who are currently outside...

Singaporeans urge jobseeker to take offer even if salary is lower than last drawn

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform...

Business

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //