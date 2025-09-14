‘Why are S’porean Chinese guys so hesitant to approach non-Chinese girls?’ — Woman asks, ‘Why do you only ‘make eye contact and stare?’

SINGAPORE: A local non-Chinese woman took to Reddit to air her confusion over a peculiar Singaporean dating mystery: Why do Chinese guys just stare, smile, and blush… but stop short of saying hello?

“I’m a local non-Chinese female and have always been attracted to East Asian men and culture,” she wrote in r/askSingapore. “What I’ve observed is that most Chinese men will make eye contact and stare, give signals that they’re interested, but never approach! One even smiled and blushed! Baffling.”

Is this a tragic case of lost love in a staring contest? Reddit then did what Reddit does best—offered up a buffet of answers, perspectives, and unfiltered local truths.

😳 “SG guys are intimidated to approach girls…”

The top comment nailed it: “Generally, SG guys are intimidated to approach girls in public… worried about the repercussions. So they refrain from doing so.”

It’s not just about race, it’s about risk. As another Redditor added, “Men in general get deemed/mocked/called a creep if they approach and the girl isn’t interested. Whereas 99% of the time, if it’s the other way round, there’s no consequence for women.”

Singapore’s dating scene, it seems, is a minefield of unspoken social codes—and nobody wants to trip.

👋 “Actually, you can make the first move…”

Several commenters flipped the narrative. One cheerfully offered: “Actually, you can make the first move instead, I’m sure guys will be delighted.”

Another was suspicious: “Too good to be true—usually a scam.”

But buried in that scepticism is a broader cultural caution: Fear of humiliation, public embarrassment, and a deeply ingrained sense of “face” that’s especially strong in Chinese culture.

🧍‍♂️🧍‍♀️ It’s not a race thing… It’s just a ‘Shy Guy’ thing

One Chinese Redditor shared, “I am local Chinese and my wife is Belarusian. I did hesitate to approach her at first… but eventually had a chance during lunch. That’s how it began.”

Another added, “I dated an Indian before, so it’s not like Chinese men don’t date women of other races.”

Translation: It’s not that Chinese guys don’t want to approach. Many just need the perfect, low-pressure setting—or a serendipitous lunch table situation—to spark conversation.

🤷‍♂️ “Can’t we just normalise making the first move regardless of gender?”

One comment captured the current awkward era: “In the past, guys were deemed too aggressive. Now it’s the opposite—too passive. Can’t we just normalise making the first move regardless of gender?”

And finally, a brutally honest take: “Lack of social skills. Mum usually does the talking for them.”

Welp.

💬 Blame the years of being told not to be a “creep”

If you’re a non-Chinese woman who keeps locking eyes with a blushing Chinese guy at the MRT, chances are—yes, he is interested. But he’s also probably terrified.

Blame social stigma. Blame years of being told not to be a “creep.” Blame kiasu culture. Or just blame the fact that everyone’s waiting for someone else to say something first.

Maybe the solution isn’t more signals. Maybe it’s just saying “Hi!”

