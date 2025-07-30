SG woman who describes her ideal hubby as having ‘facial hair, fiercely loyal, responsive at first call, and cute’ gets advice to ‘visit SPCA as they have one available’

SINGAPORE: In a delightful twist of online matchmaking gone rogue, a Singaporean woman’s whimsical wishlist for the perfect husband was met with both snark and sincerity when it was posted to SGWhispers and reshared on Facebook.

Her heartfelt (and highly specific) plea began with a wistful sigh: “Wouldn’t it be nice if we could create our ideal husbands? Sigh…”

She then shared her build-a-bae wish list: “I’d want him to have some facial hair, not too tall, never shaves his legs (I find that so oddly manly), fiercely loyal (hates to flirt with anyone but myself), responsible, attentive, quick to respond at the first trigger or call (don’t have to repeat myself), funny, kind, honest, and pays for things cos his actions are louder than empty hopes,” and he must be cute.

All in all, a pretty ambitious blueprint for Prince Charming 2.0—with a sprinkle of Hobbit height and caveman legs, as what followers of the Facebook page poked fun at her.

The comment section was brutally grounded as one clapped back with: “SPCA has 🐕 available for adoption. Pay them a visit.”

Another offered a more interactive suggestion: “You can play a game called Sims. If not, any game that lets you create your own avatar. You’re welcome.”

Then came the philosophical reminders: “Remove your expectations and you would find the right man. Good men are not perfect, they might be 60 to 80% great only.”

Someone else diagnosed her post as symptomatic of a much deeper affliction: “You don’t want a husband. You want a body slave or a fanatic worshipper. Please don’t procreate.”

And for those wondering about AI alternatives, fret not: “Now China can produce robot lovers.”

Despite the roasting, a few comments did try to rescue the dreamer from total online incineration: “It’s ok to dream, just remember to wake up.”

Another advised: “You must become what you want to attract.”

While the wishlist might have sparked digital eye-rolls, it also highlighted a curious truth about modern dating: people want real connection, but with a fantasy flair. And apparently, with a beard and unshaven legs.

Still, in a world of curated dating apps and instant gratification, her fantasy husband—responsive at first call, loyal to a fault, funny, cute, and uncomplaining—may just have more in common with a well-trained golden retriever or, if that’s still too tall, may be an Akita than with the average Singaporean bachelor.

In that case, maybe the SPCA suggestion wasn’t so off the mark after all.

Of course, we’re just kidding!

And here’s another humorous thought: What if the dog turns out to be a Scorpio? Would that still work? Because in other news, one man has issued a zodiacal warning to all SG singles: Don’t marry Scorpios! My mum and sis are one; they’re masters at holding grudges, so spare yourself and your future kid the drama