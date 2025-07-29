Man warns SG singles: Don’t marry Scorpios! My mum and sis are one; they’re masters at holding grudges, so spare yourself and your future kid the drama

SINGAPORE: In the ever-entertaining world of astrology-fuelled drama, a Singaporean man has issued a galactic-level warning to humanity: “Please guys, don’t marry Scorpios. Just don’t. Help yourself and your future kid be at peace.”

This astrological red flag was raised anonymously on the SGWhispers website, which was then flung into the Facebook cosmos, where it promptly went supernova.

“My mum and sister are Scorpios… I have never heard a similar experience amongst my friends. They are experts at holding grudges, which you never knew existed until an argument erupts, and you are like wth since when were you pissed about that?” His post, dripping with exhaustion and celestial trauma, painted a vivid picture of Scorpio-fuelled domestic warfare.

He then confessed the pain of living with two memory vaults that never forget or forgive. “Seriously, they will never forget or forgive. I don’t even know why I should be sorry when I was the victim -.-”

With that, he launched his public service announcement: Don’t marry Scorpios! Ever. Not even with Mercury in retrograde for the sake of your sanity and your hypothetical children’s peace of mind.

However, the stars weren’t done stirring the pot.

Enter a second Singaporean, armed with a 30-year friendship and a loving Scorpio partner, who was clearly not having it.

“I read the earlier post with much disagreement. The advice against marrying Scorpios is often based on misunderstandings about their personalities.”

In a post so soothing it might as well have been dipped in lavender oil, the respondent launched a heartfelt defence of Scorpio-kind, describing them as passionate, loyal, introspective, and deeply capable of meaningful connection.

“Sure, Scorpios are known for being intense and a little mysterious… but these traits can actually make them really great partners. Their passion and loyalty can bring a lot of depth and commitment to a relationship.”

The netizen added that Scorpios aren’t cold—they’re just emotionally encrypted. Like a human vault with no “forgot password” option.

“Far from being a ‘dangerous’ sign to marry, Scorpios are actually protective and caring once they trust you.”

The defender then called for common sense over cosmic stereotypes: “Dismissing Scorpios based solely on their star sign would be an unfair and narrow-minded view of a deeply complex and capable individual.”

The battle of the star signs quickly became a masterclass in modern compatibility theory versus Mercury-fuelled mayhem. While the first man found himself traumatised by the long emotional memory and grudge-hoarding tendencies of his Scorpio relationships, the second encouraged readers to look past the horoscope and into the heart.

The philosophical divide is whether your relationship should be governed by love languages or lunar alignments.

So what can we learn from this?

Perhaps it’s not the Scorpio moon that’s ruining relationships, but how we orbit one another emotionally. After all, whether your partner’s a Leo, Libra, or a lunchbox-loving Taurus, it’s communication—not constellation—that keeps the peace.

As the Scorpio wars rage on in comment sections and coffee shops alike, one truth remains universal: whether it’s stars or scars, we all carry a little baggage into our relationships.

The question is whether we’re willing to unpack it or just blame it on Pluto.

