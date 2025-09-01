‘My neighbour told me to cane my dog to stop the barking’ — HDB resident says man next door ‘does the same to his child’ to stop the screaming

SINGAPORE: A dog keeper living in an HDB flat took to Reddit’s r/askSingapore to air his concerns about a neighbour who’s suggesting that “caning” an animal was the best way to shut it up—because that’s apparently what he does to his own child.

“I got a dog last year and all was fine and dandy,” the resident wrote, but things went south when the neighbour started actively provoking the dog. “He started to clap his hands, bark [like a dog], slam his shoes onto the floor or on the metal gates to get attention from my dog,” the resident explained further.

Despite polite requests to stop, the neighbour continued the antics—later claiming he was merely “dusting leaves off his arms”… but on a leafless corridor?

The situation hit a disturbing new low when the neighbour began yelling profanities while slamming his metal gate in the early morning. “I opened the door and asked if he was saying anything to me. He started screaming at me, saying he was talking to my dog,” the resident noted.

What followed could have come straight from a satire.

“He said my training with treats and commands won’t work. He asked me to cane my dog and inflict pain to train him. I told him that’s animal abuse. He said he does the same to his child, so we can do the same to my dog. I told him that’s child abuse.”

The unhinged neighbour from hell wasn’t quite done yet.

“He then started complaining that he can’t come home without my dog barking at him… He continued to shout profanities at me, accusing me of not licensing my dog (he is licensed, though). He then started reaching his hands into my metal gates and pointing at my sister and me, and asked me to go fly a kite!”

Concerned Redditors were quick to respond: “Your neighbour is a siao lang (crazy),” wrote one. “You might want to get CCTV to watch this bloke,” another advised.

“Dogs don’t train with punishment… On the other hand, I think your neighbour needs to be caned,” another expressed their frustration.

Some warned the situation could escalate into something far worse—suggesting the dog’s human dad take extra precautions.

“Make sure food/treats cannot get through under the door. I wouldn’t put it past this crazy neighbour to try to poison your dog,” one commenter warned.

Others suggested filing reports via the OneService app or even making a non-emergency police report to create a paper trail. A few experienced dog “parents” chimed in with more advice: “Train your dog not to eat anything unless it’s from you. This helps prevent poisoning.”

Another added, “Violence often starts with animal abuse,” while one poked fun: “He says he punishes his kid too, so tell him if he also keeps barking a lot, maybe you need to cane him as well, lmao.”

“Try training your neighbour. Every time he walks past and ignores your dog, give him a treat,” one more joked.

The resident is now considering going to the town council, although he suspects the neighbour might beat him to it. “He also hoards to no end, and his house reeks, and there’s cockroaches escaping his house…” the resident observed.

This is one of those classic HDB horror stories where the villain isn’t the barking dog, but it’s the human barking next door.

