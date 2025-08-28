‘My landlord asked me to log in to my Singpass so she can take my CDC voucher’ — Tenant asks, ‘Can meh?’ Does it really belong to landlords?

SINGAPORE: 25-year-old Singaporean Isabelle Quek got something far more eyebrow-raising when her landlord asked her for a “small favour”.

In a viral TikTok video, @bombiibii (her handle) recounted with a mix of disbelief and restraint: “My landlord asked me to log into my Singpass so she can take my CDC voucher.” That’s right — not just borrow your Singpass, but extract the government-issued CDC (Community Development Council) vouchers that have become a staple of Singapore’s cost-of-living relief measures.

“She proceeded to tell me that, ‘Oh, you can just log in to your Singpass and pass me the vouchers,’” Isabelle continued, sounding stunned. “But if I have to log into my Singpass, then it belongs to me what… why are you taking my CDC vouchers away? I don’t understand,” she expressed her confusion.

According to the CDC website, the vouchers are allocated to households based on where the Singaporean’s NRIC is registered. This could mean the tenant or the landlord, depending on who’s officially listed at that address.

But here’s the twist: Isabelle is the one registered — and she rents the unit. So… can meh?

🧾 “Not in the contract, leh…”

In her video, Isabelle noted there was nothing about CDC vouchers in her tenancy agreement. The landlord allegedly bypassed the agent and contacted Isabelle directly for this “favour”.

“I find it a bit shady how she didn’t want to go through the agent to discuss this,” she said.

Commenters were quick to back her up. “Don’t give it to her, it’s not hers. It’s yours,” said one. “If you rent the whole apartment, the vouchers belong to you,” said another.

“Just tell her you’ve already used it up. Period,” another exclaimed.

🚶‍♀️ Want vouchers? “Go and do the walking trail lah…”

One commenter on TikTok suggested that the landlord should consider the Walking Trails@CDC — a government programme where participants can earn up to S$50 in vouchers by completing a set of tasks.

As one netizen wrote: “If she wants extra CDC vouchers, go and do the walking trail lah.”

🕵️ So who really owns the vouchers?

Again, the CDC website clarifies that the vouchers belong to the Singaporean household based on the NRIC address. That means if you, the tenant, have your NRIC registered there, it’s yours. Not the landlord’s.

Still unsure? You can appeal or clarify your situation by visiting the nearest Community Centre (CC) — no need to surrender your Singpass under pressure.

🎭 The final verdict?

If your CDC vouchers are tied to your name and NRIC, they’re not up for grabs by landlords.

As one Redditor wisely said, “Feels weird and scammy. Go to the CC or police station to make enquiries.”

And when in doubt, just log out.

Read related: Especially for you… PRs and Singaporeans! — S$50 FREE supermarket vouchers up for grabs just for walking around Singapore’s scenic trails