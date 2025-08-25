// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 25, 2025
Photo: CDC screengrab + AI Generated/Nick Karean (for illustration purposes only)
LifestyleSingapore News
2 min.Read

Especially for you… PRs and Singaporeans! — S$50 FREE supermarket vouchers up for grabs just for walking around Singapore’s scenic trails

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: If you’ve been sweating it out just to make ends meet, how about sweating it out for supermarket vouchers instead?

Singaporeans and PRs aged 15 and above can now claim up to S$50 worth of FREE supermarket vouchers — just by walking. No gym membership required. No fad diets needed. Just good old-fashioned jalan-jalan.

Thanks to a new initiative called Walking Trails @ CDC, launched by the five Community Development Councils (CDCs) in partnership with GovTech Singapore, you can now turn your steps into spending power at major supermarkets. It’s the only time you’ll be rewarded for walking in circles… or rather, along curated scenic trails.

Photo: AI Generated/Nick Karean (for illustration purposes only)

🚶 Here’s how it works:

Each of the five trails offers you S$10 in rewards — split into two parts:

  1. Complete all five checkpoints on a trail = S$5 voucher
  2. Find all five digital Ollie mascots hidden along the way = another S$5 voucher
Photo: CDC

Finish all five trails, and you’ve earned S$50 in total. Not too shabby for a few scenic strolls and some mascot-scouting fun.

🗺️ Where are the trails?

Here are the routes and distances:

  1. Kreta Ayer Square → Fort Canning Centre (4.7 km)
  2. Punggol Waterway Point → Punggol Digital District (4.5 km)
  3. Cashew MRT → Bukit Timah Railway Station (5.5 km)
  4. Fort Tanjong Katong → Siglap Canal Lookout Deck (4.9 km)
  5. Beauty World MRT → Little Guilin (4.35 km)
Photo: CDC screengrab

Each trail is designed to showcase a different district and adds a refreshing twist to your regular cardio routine. Think of it as Pokémon Go, but instead of catching critters, you’re catching vouchers.

💳 Who’s eligible?

  • Singaporeans or PRs aged 15 and above
  • Must have a Singpass account
  • Must sign up for a CrowdTaskSG account

That’s it! No need to break your personal best or run a marathon — just follow the trail, spot the Ollie mascots, and enjoy your RedeemSG Rewards Vouchers, which can be exchanged at participating supermarkets listed here.

Register and start your journey at the link below (just ensure your location is in Singapore, and you’re not behind a VPN, or else you’ll receive an error message “You shouldn’t be here!”): 🔗 https://www.crowdtask.gov.sg/quest/walking-trails-cdc

Whether you’re doing it for the steps, the fun, or just for the free groceries, there’s no catch, just walking, literally.

