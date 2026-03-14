“My job isn’t that stressful and my hours are chill”: Man earning S$3k says he’s happier after stepping off the rat race and sticking with a chill job

SINGAPORE: Escaping the rat race is easier said than done. When your social media feed is constantly flooded with people celebrating promotions, announcing big career moves, or posting yet another dreamy vacation, it can feel like everyone else is sprinting ahead while you’re standing still.

It’s the kind of environment that quietly pressures you to keep chasing the next milestone, whether you actually want it or not.

Still, one Singaporean says he has decided he’s done running that race altogether.

After landing a calm, balanced, and low-stress job, he stopped chasing bigger titles and faster promotions. These days, he says he’s perfectly content keeping things simple and leaving the career ladder where it is.

He earns about S$3,000 a month and is fully aware that there might not be much upward mobility waiting for him. Even so, he says the two years he has spent at the company have been some of the happiest he has had in a long time.

“I earn little, I know, but my job isn’t that stressful and my hours are chill. My hobby is video games, and I actually have time for it after work.”

He also shared that the office culture is refreshingly laid back. “My boss is also chill. Work hours are 9 to 5, Monday to Friday, including a 1-hour lunch break, so it’s a 7-hour workday. Leaving 5 to 10 minutes early or arriving 5 to 10 minutes late is fine with the boss. Overtime is rarely needed, and while there is no OT pay, this boss allows time-off claims.”

On top of that, he says managing his salary hasn’t been an issue because during a past period of unemployment, he trained himself to live very frugally.

“My diet was only plain bread for breakfast and whatever they [my parents] cooked for dinner. I learned how to appreciate simple food,” he said. “Even now, when working, my lifestyle remains the same. I am a low spender, and what I earn is more than enough for me. Even after giving S$1,000 to my parents each month, I can still save a decent amount.”

Is the ‘hustle culture’ over?

Like this young man, more workers from the younger generation are putting their mental health and overall well-being ahead of the constant grind.

According to Randstad’s Workmonitor 2025 report, work-life balance has become the top priority for workers when evaluating their current or future jobs. Around 85% of respondents said it mattered most to them.

Job security came next at 83%, while pay ranked third at 79%.

The study also found that 56% of respondents said they would trust employers more if they offered personalised benefits and flexible work arrangements.

Work-life balance

Work-life balance isn’t only good for employees who want to avoid burnout. It also benefits companies.

When people don’t view work as something they dread every morning, they tend to be more productive, make fewer mistakes, and take more pride in what they do.

If employees want to push for a workplace culture that actually values work-life balance, here are some steps they can take:

Stop making employees feel guilty about taking leave

One simple step is encouraging employees to actually use their time off.

Too many workplaces quietly create a culture where people feel nervous about taking medical leave or using their annual leave days. Some employees worry they’ll look lazy or uncommitted if they step away.

Employers should push back against that mindset. Taking time off helps people rest, recharge, and mentally detach from work for a while.

Let employees disconnect

Respect boundaries once the workday ends.

If employees have already clocked out, managers should avoid sending messages, emails, or last-minute requests that pull them right back into work mode. Everyone needs space to unwind and recover from daily stress.

Ask employees what they actually want

Instead of guessing, employers should simply ask their staff what would improve their work lives.

Some may want remote work. Others may prefer flexible start times, compressed workweeks, or additional leave days. Running surveys can help gather useful insights and highlight what employees value most.

The higher-ups must keep their word and lead by example

If a workplace sets a rule that employees should log off by six and avoid working after hours or on weekends, that standard should apply across the board. Managers need to respect those boundaries and avoid firing off late-night messages that quietly undermine the policy.

Read also: ‘No future growth for you’: Manager’s comment pushes 39-year-old to consider career switch after spending 11 years in the company