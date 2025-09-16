// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Photo: AI Generated/Nick Karean (for illustration purposes only)
Domestic Helpers
3 min.Read

'My helper secretly recorded audio of me when I expressed my displeasure with her work' — Employer asks if this is acceptable

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post that ignited a storm of opinions in the MDW/FDH (Migrant/Foreign Domestic Worker/Helper) in Singapore (working conditions forum) group, one Singaporean employer sounded the alarm: Her helper had allegedly been recording their conversations—without her consent.

“My helper secretly recorded audios of me without my permission, especially when I expressed my displeasure with some things not done properly,” she explained. And the question posed to the group was: “Do you think this is acceptable?” and that opened the comment floodgates.

🔊 “She’s doing that so she has evidence to show people how you treat/talk/behave with her…”

One comment offered a blunt explanation: “That simply means she’s not comfortable working with you! And she’s doing that so she has evidence to show people how you treat/talk/behave with her.”

Another chimed in, not mincing words: “She’s not happy to work with you, ma’am. Every action has a reason. She will not do like that if she doesn’t feel something strange about your family or the way you talk or scold her.”

See also  Employer slammed for restricting helper's phone use to just 2 hours a day

In other words, where there’s a secret recording, there may be deeper household tensions.

🎙️ “We also don’t like that they (employer) record our voice or picture—CCTV 24 hours…”

One group member flipped the perspective, pointing out an often-ignored irony: “We also don’t like that they (employer) record our voice or picture—CCTV 24 hours.”

Another responded to it plainly: “Actually, it works both ways… If your home has CCTV, I think it’s good enough to protect both parties.”

Still, not everyone thought the helper’s move was justified.

“Secretly recording you is unacceptable. It’s better to install CCTV in your home as a precaution—otherwise, if things escalate, her recording could be seen as evidence while you’d only have your word.”

🧠 “Sometimes we can’t blame the helper…”

Perhaps the most poignant comment came from a fellow helper:

“Me too, I have a lot of recorded audio on my phone… I can show MOM (Ministry of Manpower) how they yell at me, how they look down on me, especially from my Sir. I experienced a lot of trauma from him! His voice and footsteps make me nervous.”

See also  Employer wants to get a privacy screen for her maid to sleep in the living room; other helpers say no, as their own houses back home are much bigger & nicer

Another netizen urged introspection: “Maybe you treat your helper badly… She’s got evidence when she wants to report you to MOM. Sometimes we can’t blame the helper. Doesn’t mean the employer is a very high-standard person, and the maid is low.”

It’s a reminder that under Singapore’s domestic employment system — where helpers live where they work — emotional tension can simmer unnoticed. And sometimes, smartphones become shields.

🔄 “No point getting upset…”

One voice offered a clean solution: “She (helper) is not happy working with you, so just release her to another employer. No point getting upset.”

Fair point. If the relationship has come to this — covert recordings, discomfort, mutual suspicion — maybe it’s time for a respectful goodbye before things get uglier and go viral for all the wrong reasons.

🤝 Trust works both ways

Trust works both ways. Whether it’s employers with CCTV or helpers with hidden audio, when either party feels the need to secretly document interactions, it may already be a red flag that something’s broken.

See also  'He didn't ring the bell!' — Maid on earphones with baby in a pram says cyclist shouted at her after he fell trying to avoid crashing into them

Instead of fixing the mic, maybe it’s time to fix the relationship.

In other news: Maid says, ‘My employer embarrasses me in front of her family when I ask for guidance; she will laugh and mock me,’ so what else can a helper do — laugh along and pretend it’s okay? Or quietly hit ‘record’ while being made the punchline at dinner? Because when respect gets tossed out with the leftovers, sometimes the only dignity left is saved in an audio file.

