‘My helper keeps dropping and breaking things’ — Employer asks if she should deduct her maid’s salary since ‘she doesn’t care for employer’s things’

SINGAPORE: An employer’s frustration over broken household items has lit up a debate online: when accidents keep happening, does it have something to do with discipline or something a lot more deeper?

In a post shared on the Facebook group Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper, the employer asked if it was “common for a helper to always keep dropping and breaking things”, describing incidents that occur every “once a month, at least something is damaged”.

She listed several examples: “the rice cooker, the internal pot is dented because she put it on top of the washing machine”, and then “my kids’ vitamin bottle dropped, another new one broken (cost S$30-40)”, and a “mirror she put on the floor while cleaning, and stepped on, causing it to crack.”

While acknowledging that “accidents happen”, the employer questioned whether some form of consequence was necessary. “Reason is not to reduce her income, but I feel like if nothing is imposed, the helper doesn’t care for the employer’s things,” she wrote.

“Deducting money from her salary is not legal…”

Several commenters drew a firm boundary. One response stated: “Deducting money from her salary is not legal. Replace her, and choose an experienced helper.”

Under Singapore’s employment rules for foreign domestic workers, employers are generally not allowed to impose salary deductions for damaged items unless specific legal conditions are met. This leaves employers with limited options when frustration builds, often pushing the issue toward replacement rather than resolution.

“I know of some helpers who do that when they want easy transfers…”

Others suggested the repeated breakages might not be accidental at all. One commenter asked: “Do you think it’s deliberate? Because I know of some helpers who do that when they want easy transfers.”

The commenter also added to monitor the frequency and seek third-party help: “Is it happening very often? Try reaching out to your agency. Usually they can mediate (if they are efficient that is).”

This reflects a growing awareness among employers that behaviour at home is sometimes shaped by unseen motivations, including a helper’s desire to leave an unhappy placement.

“Maybe she is mentally tortured from not being treated well…”

A different perspective came from someone who identified herself as a former helper, who linked mistakes to emotional strain rather than to carelessness.

“Maybe she is mentally tortured from not being treated well. It happened to me at my first employer here,” the commenter shared, adding that “In her (employer) eyes, I can’t do anything well, so whenever I saw her, I felt nervous. She always scolds me without reason. So, employer, just treat your helper well. In return, we will do better.”

The comment brings about a reality often left unsaid: anxiety, constant scolding, and fear can affect performance, especially in live-in roles where there is little emotional distance between work and rest.

More than just broken objects

What appears, on the surface, to be a story about dented cookware and cracked mirrors is really about expectations, power to control, and how accountability is handled inside private homes.

For employers, the challenge is in protecting their property without crossing legal or ethical lines. For helpers, repeated “accidents” may signal stress, disengagement, or a mismatch that no warning or deduction can fix.

And in between, agencies, laws, and online strangers continue to shape how these domestic tensions play out, one broken item at a time.

Read related: Maid’s employer says, ‘My helper expresses her frustration by washing dishes loudly, slamming doors, or dropping the laundry basket’