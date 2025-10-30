‘My fiancé and I quit our jobs to travel the world for the rest of our lives, but we ran out of money in 1.5 days’ — SG couple is now ‘coming back to work’

SINGAPORE: In what might be the most Singaporean plot twist of the year, a couple who boldly quit their jobs, in their own words, to “spend the rest of our lives travelling the world” have gone viral on TikTok for discovering that their grand adventure had the shelf life of just 36 hours before it expired.

In a short video clip that’s been viewed over 117,000 times and liked by 4,000 amused viewers, the TikToker couple @cass_isaac films themselves sitting in their car, staring blankly ahead. The caption tells the story with surgical precision:

“My fiancé and I quit our jobs to spend the rest of our lives travelling the world until we ran out of money. I estimate we’ll be back to work tomorrow at Raffles Place by 9 a.m.”

If that’s not a crash course in Singaporean economic reality, we don’t know what is.

“In Singapore, even taking a breath can suddenly make you bankrupt!”

The video, captioned “Living the dream… for exactly 36 hours…”, didn’t just strike a chord—it struck a national nerve. Viewers flooded the comments section with humour, empathy, and painful relatability.

One commenter wrote to the couple, “Only if Raffles Place still have a job for you. It’s mostly taken away fast by hungry people.” Another wrote, “Pump petrol and have lunch in JB, you can still tahan till 3 p.m!”

And perhaps the most poetic of all: “Singapore is like ‘Hotel California’ … ‘You can check out anytime you like, BUT you can never leave.’ 😅”

Some suggested selling their car because “you’ll get a couple of days more”, while others doubted the logistics of a swift return.

“If you already quit your jobs, you won’t get it back by tomorrow,” one pragmatic commenter pointed out, while one local jokingly assured that “THEY DIDN’T EVEN MAKE IT OUT OF THE CARPARK. NETS CARD NO MONEY. TOMORROW NEED TO GO BACK TO WORK. 😂😂😂😂”

Another summarised the existential dread perfectly: “In Singapore, even taking a breath can suddenly make you bankrupt!”

“😂😂😂 I needed a good laugh today. Thanks!”

The humour masks a real issue—how tough it is to escape the rat race in Singapore. Whether it’s the cost of living, rising rental, or just plain adulting, the reality is that taking a leap of faith often results in a quick fall back to earth—usually at Raffles Place MRT before 9 a.m.

Yet, the video was also met with grateful laughter. One viewer simply commented:

“😂😂😂 I needed a good laugh today. Thanks!”

That seems to sum it up. In a sea of curated luxury travel content, this brutally honest take on financial reality gave Singaporeans a rare moment of comedic relief.

Travel fail! Or is it?

Maybe this story isn’t a complete travel fail after all because it’s also a story of high hopes, low balances, and a parking lot epiphany. And their dream journey: Suspended for now—until their next CPF top-up day, perhaps.

Who knows, maybe they’ll try again next year. Or maybe they’ll just settle for a weekend in Johor Bahru, with a packed lunch. Only time can tell.

