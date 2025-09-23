‘My employer forces me to climb out of the HDB window to clean on the ledge’ — SG helper says, ‘I’m scared but what to do, I’m just a maid’

SINGAPORE: It’s just like a scene straight out of a horror film, but it’s actually a real-life situation for some domestic helpers in Singapore.

A viral Facebook post from the MDW/FDH (Migrant/Foreign Domestic Worker/Helper) in Singapore (working conditions forum) group has reignited a terrifying debate: Should anyone risk their life for a paycheck just to wipe down an HDB window ledge?

“Another high-risk behavior of a helper cleaning outside the window,” the post began, accompanied by a heart-stopping image of a woman dangerously perched outside. “It’s not worth your life for the monthly salary,” the post added. And that was enough to unleash a floodgate of painful memories from other helpers as well.

“I’m scared, but what to do, I’m just a maid…”

Commenters didn’t hold back. One recalled: “I just remember my last employer who also asked me to do this… it is so scary, so that’s why when they ask me to do even once, I decide to leave them. I just worked with them for only 13 days.”

Another lamented: “I do that too… especially when the bird build their nest, and my boss wants it cleared… I was scared, but I couldn’t refuse or do anything. They are the boss, no choice.”

One helper even revealed how far employers would go: “The boss forced her to do. She even watches her. My ex-boss is also like this. What to do, I’m just a maid.”

And if the helper falls… some cynically commented: “If the helper falls down, then the employer will just say she jumped because of a family problem.”

“Need to report in MOM lah , why like this?”

While the location of the photo remains unconfirmed, commenters assumed it was Singapore due to familiarity. And the issue isn’t new. In 2012, Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) enforced strict rules banning employers from instructing maids to clean the exterior of windows—unless the helper is supervised and there are secure window grilles.

But enforcement, as this thread shows, remains another story.

“Need to report in MOM lah, why like this?” one commenter exclaimed. “If the helper falls, how? Will the employer pay the life of the helper?”

Another was more unforgiving: “This is too much. Why does she have to clean that place? 😢 So dangerous! 😩”

One even offered gallows humour: “Next time, give her some harness lah and then tie it on the employer’s neck 😏🙄”

“Speak up! Why are you afraid???!!!”

At the root of the problem lies a mindset that equates monthly wages with total control. As one commenter put it clearly: “Speak up! Why are you afraid???!!!”

And some helpers just did that. They walked away, as one shared:

“I had a little argument with the grandma… she asked me to clean the aircon fan from the balcony. I said okay, went to my room, packed my luggage, and told them I would rather be jobless… My boss gave me S$100 to eat dinner outside and told me not to leave!”

Employers often say, “I pay you money, so you must do whatever I tell you…”

This story isn’t just about ledges and brooms/mops. It’s about a deeply entrenched inequality where some employers believe their S$700 monthly payment entitles them to treat helpers as disposable tools.

One commenter aptly put it: “Some housemaids live in very sad situations. These employers do not accept explanations or reasons. They often say: ‘I pay you money, so you must do whatever I tell you. Whether the work is safe or not is not my concern.’”

And therein lies the problem: Wage ≠ ownership.

Would you do it yourself?

With over 250,000 foreign domestic helpers working in Singapore, MOM’s policies are clear—but cases like this suggest that education and enforcement still lag behind.

It’s high time for everyone to take a hard look at what’s considered “just part of the job”. No one—helper, employer, or anyone in between—should be risking their life for a dust-free ledge.

One commenter summed it up best: “If I have an employer like that, I will ask her to do it first to sample. See how she feels about doing it. Crazy employer!!!”

So to all helpers who feel unsafe—speak up. And to all employers reading this—ask yourself: Would you do it yourself? If not, maybe don’t ask someone else to risk their life either.

Moreover, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), FDW/H employers are legally required to ensure their helpers follow safety practices and prevent them from being exposed to situations that could endanger their lives.

Failing to ensure workplace safety for FDWs can lead to fines of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both for each offence. Offenders may also be barred from hiring FDWs/Hs in the future.

Domestic helpers in need of help can contact the MOM FDW/H Helpline at 1800 339 5505 or the Centre for Domestic Employees at 1800 2255 233.

In addition, anyone with information about such offences involving FDWs/Hs can report it to MOM by emailing [email protected] or calling 6438 5122.

