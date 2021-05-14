Mum-of-three Cecilia Cheung plans to have more kids

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — In 2020, Cecilia Cheung, 40, announced that she does not want any more children. The mother of three sons, Lucas, 13, Quintus, 10, and Marcus, two, made that announcement after countless rumours that she was expecting again. Anyway, the actress has changed her mind. She said that she is open to marrying again and expanding her family if the right person comes along.

Actress Viann Zhang (also known as Zhang Xinyu) was seen asking Cheung if she ever thought of remarrying, in the trailer for an upcoming episode of the Chinese reality show Life is Beautiful.

According to 8days.sg, Cheung replied: “Of course. If a man loves me so much that he wants to marry me, and if he really needs me, I am willing.”

She would also like to have more kids if she remarries because “three [kids] is too few”.

However, Cheung appeared less forthcoming when the topic drifted to her relationship status.

When asked if she is currently single, Cheung froze for a moment, then said jokingly: “I want to confess to you… you are too direct! I am breaking out in a sweat. It’s especially hot.”

Born on May 24, 1980, Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi is a Hong Kong actress and Cantopop singer. Cheung is considered a “Sing girl”—an actress who first received media attention starring alongside Stephen Chow, and then built a successful career.

Cheung was born in Man Wah Sun Chuen, Jordan, Hong Kong, to Davies Shally, who is of mixed Chinese and British descent, and Cheung Yan-yung. Her parents divorced when she was nine years old. She was sent to Melbourne to live with her aunt at the age of 14 and then attended Camberwell Girls Grammar School. She has an elder half-sister, two younger brothers and a younger half-brother from her father’s side.

Her career began in 1998, when she was cast in a television commercial advertising lemon tea. She caught the attention of Stephen Chow after shooting the ad. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

