Mum in Singapore warns public after teen boy allegedly propositions her daughter, 9, at stairwell

SINGAPORE: A mother posted anonymously on Thursday (Sept 3), claiming that a teenage boy had gotten her nine-year-old daughter alone and propositioned her, showing suggestive behaviour toward her.

Fortunately, a resident who had seen the girl looking distraught intervened, and the matter was brought to the authorities.

The mum posted on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page, saying that the incident had occurred last Friday (Aug 28) at around 5:00 pm near the Bukit Batok Central area.

She wanted parents to stay alert, especially since it appears her daughter has not been the only one to have been targeted this way.

The mum said that a 14-year-old boy in basketball attire had approached her daughter as she was walking home from tuition. The boy allegedly asked the young girl what her name was, and if she wanted to “do something fun.”

He then convinced her to go with him to a block nearby, and took her to the stairs “where he allegedly demonstrated s*xually inappropriate behaviour,” she wrote.

The teen also asked the girl to use her phone to look up lewd videos, and the mum shared what terms the boy had Googled, adding, “The fact that he did not have his own phone or wallet with him also raised concerns that this may have been pre-planned.”

This is when a resident, who had gone out of his unit to collect a parcel, grew suspicious at seeing the girl distressed. Not only did he intervene, but he also called the police, who can be seen in the video standing in the hallway and talking to the little girl.

The resident appears to have been on alert because a boy allegedly matching the description of the teen in the video approached his two nieces, one of whom is 10 years old, a few days earlier at a playground.

The girls were able to run away from the boy, and one of the nieces identified the same boy via a video call, the mum of the 9-year-old girl wrote.

In the video, the resident can be heard asking the boy, “What were you trying to do with this little girl?”

However, the boy denied wanting to do anything, insisting that he was just going to play basketball.

The mum added that the incident has been referred for investigation and asked parents whose children have been in a similar incident to consider filing a report “as your information will be substantial for the investigation.”

“Please do not confront or publicly identify anyone. Let the authorities handle the matter. Let’s look out for our children and one another,” she wrote. /TISG

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