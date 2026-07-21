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Singapore News
2 min.Read

Mother seeks help from government & media, claims her daughter was bullied & molested at Punggol primary school

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A mother in Singapore has taken to social media seeking help after her daughter was allegedly bullied at a primary school. While she claims that her appeals for help have been ignored, the school has said it has already intervened in the matter.

On July 9, the mother, Họ Nguyễn, began posting on Facebook, saying that her daughter had not been acting normally.  She claimed that she had complained of bullying and that other children had been scared to go to Punggol Cove Primary School. Ms Ho added that she hoped the Education Ministry could do something.

In her second post on July 14, she asked the Government and the media for help after claiming that she had repeatedly gone to the school “to talk things over,” but was allegedly “discriminated against by senior teachers” and “treated with contempt.”

She also said she called the police.

“My child was bullied many times at school, but the issues weren’t resolved properly, and one of the teachers even yelled back when my daughter was bullied,” she wrote, adding that her daughter, aged 9, was allegedly taught that “stupid” and “f*** you” were normal.

In her next post two days later, she repeated her appeal and claims.

More seriously, however, she alleged that her daughter had been molested twice by a classmate. But when she reported this to the school, she felt that the school officers did not treat the allegation with the seriousness it deserved, but simply said instead that her daughter’s seat would be changed.

“That does not address what has happened or ensure her safety. My daughter should not have to feel afraid at school. She deserves to be protected. I keep asking myself: who will keep my child safe while she is at school?” the mother wrote, adding that should the issue continue, she would take legal action.

In succeeding posts, Ms Ho appeared to take issue with a post from the MOE about bullying, zeroing in on the anxiety parents feel when they perceive an investigation into bullying cases takes too long.

“I never imagined, and never expected, that in such a clean and beautiful country, there would be an entire team, from the lowest to the highest ranks in schools, who, when confronted by a 9-year-old child, would blame the child for not handling the situation properly,” the distraught mother wrote.

Her latest post on the issues was on July 20, and it appears that things have not yet been resolved for her.

According to reporting from Mothership, however, the mother’s complaints stemmed from an October 2025 incident when a student used inappropriate language toward Ms Ho’s daughter.

When they learned of the incident, the school looked into it and reprimanded the other student, who said sorry to the girl.

On July 2, however, Ms Ho’s daughter alleged that she had been touched inappropriately by another student, which the school looked into that day, and the parents of both children were informed. Another incident occurred on July 8, which the school also investigated.

Support has also been extended to the girl’s family.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students. Our teachers have followed up on each reported incident promptly and professionally, and have kept parents informed of the actions taken,” school principal Teo Whye Choo was quoted as saying. /TISG 

Read also: Primary 3 students suspended after bullying and threats to classmate and her mum

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