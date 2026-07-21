PTC claims almost 90% of Singaporeans polled are satisfied with local public transport

SINGAPORE: Despite ongoing concerns over overcrowding, bus waiting times, and commuter behaviour, 87% of passengers in Singapore said they were satisfied with the overall public transport system last year, according to the Public Transport Council’s (PTC) latest passenger satisfaction survey.

Satisfaction with taxi and private-hire point-to-point passenger services was even higher at 96%, although the council said it had identified several areas where further improvements are needed.

The PTC said on Monday (20 July) that it has three main areas requiring improvement after concluding the 2025 Public Transport Passenger Satisfaction Survey.

The council said inconsistent bus waiting times and overcrowding on buses and trains during peak periods were among the biggest concerns raised by passengers, with many reporting difficulties boarding crowded vehicles. Commuters also expressed a desire for more accurate and timely bus and train arrival information.

Among the 5,505 public transport passengers surveyed, satisfaction with bus waiting times was the lowest-rated bus service indicator at 77%. Satisfaction with crowding on buses stood at 78%, while 82% were satisfied with the courtesy and consideration shown by fellow passengers. Bus punctuality received a satisfaction rating of 84%.

To address these concerns, the authorities will explore ways to optimise relevant applications to provide passengers with better information, allowing them to plan their journeys more effectively.

To ease overcrowding, the PTC said it will work with the Land Transport Authority (LTA), public transport operators, and commuters to improve boarding and alighting efficiency. One issue highlighted was that some passengers do not move further into buses or train carriages or give way, forcing others to wait for the next service despite available space.

Measures under consideration include encouraging rear-door boarding on buses where it is safe to do so, as well as deploying staff or electronic displays at busy MRT stations to direct commuters towards less crowded train carriages.

The survey also highlighted concerns over commuter behaviour. Passengers cited inconsiderate acts such as playing music or videos aloud and failing to give up priority seats to those who need them.

In response, the PTC said it will continue promoting the “Caring SG Commuters” campaign, strengthen public education efforts and encourage greater empathy and courtesy among commuters to foster a more considerate travelling environment.

Air conditioning on MRT trains was another area identified for improvement. Many passengers said they experienced insufficient airflow and uneven temperature distribution on some train lines, particularly during peak periods.

Among those surveyed, only 80% were satisfied with the temperature of the air conditioning in MRT trains. Satisfaction with crowding in train carriages was lower at 68%, while 77% were satisfied with passenger courtesy and consideration on the MRT network.

The PTC said it will discuss with the LTA and public transport operators ways to improve air conditioning systems on older trains and review maintenance arrangements to enhance passenger comfort.

The surveys were conducted between August and September last year. A total of 5,505 passengers were surveyed on the public transport system, while another 1,700 passengers participated in a separate survey on point-to-point passenger services.