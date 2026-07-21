You’ve Booked Your Ferry to Singapore. Here’s What to Do the Moment You Arrive

In 2025, Singapore welcomed 16.9 million international visitors — a 2.3% increase year-on-year, according to the Singapore Tourism Board. Indonesia was the second-largest source market at 2.4 million arrivals, the vast majority of whom arrived not by air but by sea — stepping off high-speed ferries at HarbourFront Centre or Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal after crossings of under 75 minutes.

Most of them arrived at HarbourFront or Tanah Merah with one question: what now?

This article answers that — and explains how to handle both parts of the trip, from the moment you book a ferry ticket to the moment you walk through the gates of your first Singapore attraction.

Singapore by Ferry — What the Numbers Look Like

Fact 2025 Data Source International visitor arrivals 16.9 million Singapore Tourism Board (STB) Indonesian visitors 2.4 million (2nd largest market) STB, February 2026 Top sea crossings to SG HarbourFront (Batam, Bintan) and Tanah Merah (Batam, Bintan, Desaru) ICA / Ferry operators Fastest Batam–Singapore crossing 45 minutes (Tanah Merah → Batam routes) BatamFast 2025 schedule Tourism receipts (Jan–Sep 2025) SGD 23.9 billion — record high for that period STB, November 2025

Step 1: Book a Ferry Ticket to Singapore

Five major operators run regular high-speed services into Singapore’s two main ferry terminals. Here is everything you need to make your booking:

Ferry Operators, Routes and Prices (2025)

Operator Singapore Terminal From / Batam or Bintan One-Way Fare Crossing Time Sindo Ferry HarbourFront / Tanah Merah Batam Centre, Sekupang, Waterfront City From SGD 28 60–75 min BatamFast HarbourFront / Tanah Merah Batam Centre, Sekupang, Nongsapura From SGD 40 45–70 min Majestic Fast Ferry HarbourFront / Tanah Merah Batam Centre, Nongsapura From SGD 43 ~70 min Horizon Fast Ferry HarbourFront Batam Centre Competitive fares ~60 min Bintan Resort Ferries Tanah Merah Bandar Bentan Telani, Bintan From SGD 56 ~70 min

All five operators are bookable through platforms like redBus— compare schedules, select seats, and receive an instant e-ticket in a single session. Flexible cancellation is available up to 24 hours before departure on most routes.

What to Know Before You Book

● HarbourFront is connected directly to HarbourFront MRT (Circle and North-East lines) — ideal for travelers heading to Sentosa, Orchard, or the city centre

● Tanah Merah is on Singapore’s east coast, 20 minutes from Changi Airport by MRT — ideal for travelers arriving late or connecting onward

● Bring your passport with a minimum of 6 months validity — no IC or other ID accepted at immigration

● Complete the Indonesian Digital Arrival Card (DAC) before departing Batam or Bintan — mandatory since October 2025 for outbound Indonesian ferry passengers

● Arrive at least 60 minutes before departure — ferry terminals close boarding 15–20 minutes before sailing

Which Terminal Should You Choose?

Your Priority Recommended Terminal Why Fastest crossing from Batam HarbourFront (BatamFast) 07:40 first departure; sailings every 1–2 hrs Heading to Changi or east SG Tanah Merah Direct bus connection to Changi Airport; Tanah Merah MRT Arriving from Bintan Resort Tanah Merah Only Bintan Resort Ferries terminal Widest departure time choice HarbourFront Last sailing at 21:40 SGT; ~40 daily services on Batam Centre route alone

Step 2: You’ve Arrived — Here’s What Singapore Has Waiting

Singapore’s tourism receipts from Sightseeing, Entertainment and Gaming grew 15% in 2025 compared to the prior year — the fastest-growing segment of the visitor economy. The city is not running out of things to offer. If anything, it added more in 2026 than in any year since the pandemic.

Here are the top things to do in Singapore with estimated prices:

Attraction What It Is 2025 Ticket Price (Adult) Gardens by the Bay — Flower Dome + Cloud Forest 101 hectares; 1.5 million plants; world’s largest glass greenhouse; Jurassic World experience launched May 2025 From SGD 46–53 (combo) Universal Studios Singapore Southeast Asia’s only Universal Studios; 49 hectares; 7 themed zones From SGD 76 Adventure Cove Waterpark SE Asia’s first hydro-magnetic coaster; snorkeling with 20,000 tropical fish at Rainbow Reef From SGD 29–32 Singapore Zoo / Rainforest Wild Asia 26 hectares; free-ranging orangutans; Rainforest Wild Asia opened 2024 at Mandai Wildlife Reserve From SGD 49 Night Safari World’s first nocturnal wildlife park; 40+ hectares; tram ride with 35+ animal species From SGD 55 S.E.A. Aquarium 100,000+ marine animals; world’s largest single acrylic panel (36m wide) From SGD 48

Why Booking Both on One Platform Makes Sense

Travelers visiting Singapore increasingly plan transport and experiences together. Instead of booking a ferry ticket on one website and attraction tickets on another, platforms such as redBus allow travelers to compare ferry schedules and book popular Singapore attractions in a single journey-planning session.

Nearly 40% percent of redBus users across Singapore and Malaysia are aged 21–30 — the demographic that consistently refuses to manage four separate apps for a single trip. The logic behind combining ferry and activity booking is simple: one checkout, one confirmation email, one payment entry.

A traveler arriving from Batam on Sunday morning can book their BatamFast ferry and their Gardens by the Bay tickets in the same five-minute session the night before. No switching platforms. No re-entering card details. No separate confirmation to screenshot and save.

This is not a minor convenience. For anyone coordinating a group trip across a ferry crossing and a full Singapore day, having everything confirmed before departure removes the single biggest friction point of regional island travel.

The Time It Saves — In Real Numbers

Task Separate platforms Combined booking Ferry booking 5 min (operator site) 3 min total Activity booking 5 min (attraction site) Included in same session Total payment entries 2 1 Confirmation emails 2 1 Time to fully confirm trip ~12 minutes ~5 minutes

Practical Arrival Guide — Ferry Terminal to First Experience

Once you clear Singapore immigration, you are already connected to the city. Both main ferry terminals have direct MRT access:

From HarbourFront Centre

● HarbourFront MRT (Circle Line / North-East Line) — inside VivoCity mall, a 3-minute walk from the ferry terminal

● → Gardens by the Bay: Take Circle Line to Bayfront (3 stops) — 15 minutes

● → Universal Studios / Adventure Cove: Take Sentosa Express from VivoCity Level 3 — 20 minutes door to gate

● → Orchard Road: Take North-East Line to Dhoby Ghaut, transfer to North-South Line — 25 minutes

From Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal

● Bus 35 from the terminal to Tanah Merah MRT (East-West Line) — approximately 15 minutes

● → City Hall / Marina Bay: East-West Line direct — 25 minutes

● → Changi Airport onward connection: East-West Line 3 stops east — 10 minutes

● → Gardens by the Bay: East-West Line to City Hall, transfer to Circle Line to Bayfront — 30 minutes

Luggage, Currency, and First Steps

● Left luggage: Available at HarbourFront VivoCity (Level 1) and most major MRT stations via e-locker services — rates from SGD 3–6 per hour

● Currency: Both terminals have currency exchange counters. Competitive rates also available at money changers inside VivoCity (HarbourFront)

● First meal: Level 3 food court in VivoCity has over 30 hawker-style stalls — satay, chicken rice, laksa — from SGD 5 per dish. A better first Singapore meal than most airport food and far cheaper

Singapore’s Most Visited Attractions — Key Facts and Ongoing Events

Attraction Location Key Facts and Ongoing Events Gardens by the Bay Marina Bay Ongoing Events: David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) ● Fri, 13 Feb – Mon, 31 Aug 2026 (Mon–Thu: 10.00 am – 7.00 pm; Fri–Sun & PH: 10.00 am – 08.00 pm) ● Location: IMBA Theatre (West Lawn, beside Bayfront Plaza) Disney Garden of Wonder at Floral Fantasy ● Mon, 8 Jun 2026 – Sun, 14 Mar 2027 (10.00 am – 9.00 pm) ● Location: Floral Fantasy Orchid Extravaganza ● Fri, 3 Jul – Mon, 10 Aug 2026 (9.00 am – 9.00 pm) ● Location: Flower Dome Universal Studios Singapore Sentosa Island The only Universal Studios in Southeast Asia launched the new ride, Illumination’s Minion Land back on February 14, 2025 Adventure Cove Waterpark Sentosa Island South East Asia’s first hydro-magnetic coaster; Rainbow Reef snorkelling Mandai Wildlife Reserve Mandai (north SG) Rainforest Wild Asia opened 2024; Singapore Zoo turns 52 in 2025 Upcoming events: What’s Wild in June ● Location: Mandai Wildlife EAST and Mandai Wildlife WEST ● Date: 1 – 30 Jun 2026. Crimson Summer Discovery ● Location: Bird Paradise. ● Date: 15 May – 30 Jun 2026 Be a Wild Architect this School Holiday ● Location: Singapore Zoo ● Date: 8 – 10 June & 24 – 26 June 2026 ● Time: 9.00 am – 5.00 pm Night Safari Mandai World’s first nocturnal wildlife park; opened 1994 S.E.A. Aquarium Sentosa Island 100,000+ marine animals across 50 exhibits Upcoming Events: Ocean Dreams ● 31 May, 19 Jun, 26 Jun POP MART Cry Me An Ocean ● 24 Jun – 30 Aug Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Marina Bay SGD 36 observation deck; 57-floor infinity pool (hotel guests) Chinatown Central Singapore Free to explore; Sri Mariamman Temple (1827) and Tong Heng pastries (1920)

The Trip, Start to Finish

The ferry crossing takes 45 to 75 minutes. Singapore immigration at the ferry terminal is typically cleared in under 20 minutes. HarbourFront MRT is a 3-minute walk from the gate.

By the time most travelers have their first Singapore meal in hand, less than 90 minutes have passed since they stepped off the boat.

What they do with the rest of the day — and how much they spend doing it — depends entirely on how much they planned before leaving. Booking the ferry ticket is step one. Everything else is one platform away.