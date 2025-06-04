Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Photo: Instagram/Liu Yifei
Celebrity
2 min.Read

‘Mulan’ star Liu Yifei dines at celeb-favourite pho spot in France

Lydia Koh
By Lydia Koh
FRANCE: Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei was spotted eating pho at a popular Vietnamese restaurant in France.

VNExpress, citing Style UDN, reported that the star was dressed casually in a black top, while her hair was tied in a high bun, with minimal makeup, and accessorised with pearl earrings.

Photo: Instagram/Liu Yifei

Dining quietly until a fan noticed her

The actress was initially seen eating at a highly visible spot near the entrance and was comfortable and unbothered by the surroundings. Liu’s assistant quickly moved their table to provide more privacy when a fan recognised her. The assistant told the fans not to follow Liu.

The Vietnamese restaurant that Liu went to is a favourite choice among international celebrities such as Japanese actor Yokohama Ryusei and director Hirokazu Koreeda.

In France for a Louis Vuitton event

So, the actress was actually in France for a special event put on by the fancy fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

Liu, who’s 38, was born in China but moved to the U.S. when she was just 10 after her parents divorced. She even became a U.S. citizen! Later, she headed back to China to chase her acting dreams, and it really paid off. She shot to fame in 2003 with the TV series The Story of a Noble Family. Since then, she’s become a huge star, making a name for herself in both Chinese and Hollywood movies.

In 2009, she was even recognised as one of China’s “New Four Dan Actresses,” which is basically a fancy way of saying she was one of the top four most successful and popular actresses in the country.

More than just Mulan

Liu Yifei is also known as Crystal Liu, who is not only an actress, but also a singer and model. She was born on August 25, 1987, in Wuhan, China, with the birth name An Feng.

She was only 15 when she got accepted into the prestigious Beijing Film Academy’s Performance Institute, and she successfully graduated in 2006.

She gained significant recognition for her roles as Wang Yuyan in Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils (2003) and Zhao Ling’er in Chinese Paladin (2005), which further solidified her popularity.

Since then, Liu has really made a name for herself, becoming a major star in both the Chinese movie scene and Hollywood. Her notable film roles include The Forbidden Kingdom (2008), The Assassins (2012), and Outcast (2014).

She really made her mark on the global stage when she starred as Mulan in Disney’s live-action film a few years ago, in 2020. She has also starred in recent TV series like A Dream of Splendor (2022), Meet Yourself (2023), and The Tale of Rose (2024).

