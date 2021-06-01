International COVID 19 Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim asks visitors to Blk 745 from May 15...

Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim asks visitors to Blk 745 Yishun from May 15 – 24 to be tested for Covid after viral fragments found in sewage

Free swab tests at the block void deck on June 1 and June 2

FB screengrab: Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim

Singapore—Testing for Covid-19 began on Tuesday morning (June 1) in one Housing Board block in and two others in Hougang after viral fragments were found in the sewage in the blocks.

Associate Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of National Development, and an MP for Nee Soon GRC, first announced the mandatory swab tests at Yishun on Monday (May 31) in a Facebook post.

A resident from Blk 745 Yishun Street 72 had sent him a screenshot of a text message from the Ministry of Health (MOH) that said they were required to undergo the free swab at the void deck of the block on June 1 and 2 (Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 am to 4 pm), since Covid cases had been recently discovered at the block.

The swabbing exercise was being carried out “as a precautionary measure to ensure your safety and well-being”, the text from MOH read.

Prof Ibrahim obtained permission to share the screenshot and wrote, “I will work with the relevant agencies and residents to help facilitate the Swabbing Exercise to keep our residents and their loved ones safe.

“Nee Soon Town Council has done thorough cleaning and disinfection of common areas at Blk 745 and the surrounding blocks.”

CNA reported that six Covid-19 cases had been reported in two separate households in the block.

In a follow-up post, Prof Ibrahim wrote that he had personally gone to Blk 745 as it was being prepared for swab testing.

“Spoke to few residents who were concerned but calm, understanding the need for the swab. We appreciate the cooperation of all residents and the help from the agencies, Nee Soon Town Council and grassroots leaders facilitating the exercise,” he wrote.

The MP posted a video encouraging individuals who visited the block from May 15 to 24 to undergo voluntary swab testing as well.

As for residents who live nearby, Prof Ibrahim said they do not need to undergo testing unless they actually visited Blk 745.

“For the rest of us,” he said, “let’s do our part by staying home as much as we can and by avoiding crowded places,” adding that everyone should continue wearing masks and that people who are unwell should seek medical advice, “even if they have been vaccinated.”

He also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated at their appointed time.

Prof Ibrahim also later posted a video where he greeted the residents who showed up for the swabbing exercise at Blk 745.

Similar swabbing exercises have also been carried out at Hougang and Pasir Ris after Covid infections were discovered.

/TISG

Read also: 95-year-old S’porean woman dies from Covid-19 complications, 19 new community cases reported

