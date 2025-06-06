M’sians call out mum who ‘apologised’ for spending ‘only’ RM1 million on daughter’s birthday

- Advertisement -

MALAYSIA: A very lucky little girl in Malaysia received lavish gifts when she celebrated her birthday recently. And yet, her mum still felt compelled to apologise for having spent only RM1 million (S$303,000).

Video clips from the child’s birthday went viral on TikTok beginning from Monday (June 2), racking millions of views.

Farhana Zahra (farhanazahra91) is a businesswoman and influencer in the supplement and beauty industry. In her videos, her daughter, who just turned 11 years old, can be seen unwrapping a Rolex watch and an Apple computer from her parents.

Moreover, the girl, Yaya, also received a black Toyota Vellfire.

And yet, Ms Farhana wrote, “Forgive Mama, this is all Mama could give to her child. I only spent RM1 million on this birthday.”

The influencer’s generosity also extended to her daughter’s former driver, who received a brand spanking new red Mercedes-Benz that night.

This is not the first year Ms Farhana has made the news for the extravagant gifts she gives her children. In April 2023, Yaya’s younger sister, Fatima, received a luxury SUV to motivate her to go back to school after she had stopped for a while when she got sick.

The influencer gave Fatima a Mercedes G Wagon, then reportedly worth RM1.79 million, when she celebrated her fifth birthday party a few nights later with family and friends, after the girl promised her mum she would go back to school.

@farhanazahra91 Happy birthday Nur Fatima Az zahra yang ke 5 ❤️❤️❤️ happy dia dapat G Wagon yang dia nak, sampai dia asyik mintak nak pegang kunci je hahaha ♬ original sound – Farhana Zahra – Farhana Zahra

The lavish presents given to Yaya have not gone over well with many Malaysians, who apparently feel that this is not the wisest way to raise children.

“Just goes to show money can’t buy wisdom nor intelligence,” a Facebook user wrote, while another agreed that “Money cannot buy common sense.”

Another was more gentle, but addressed Yaya’s parents to say, “Even if you can afford to provide a lavish and expensive party for your daughter, perhaps moderation is better.”

Some felt that the money spent on the gifts and party could have been put to other purposes.

“That amount of funds can be better used to fund underprivileged children, who I’m certain will be very grateful to be able to be gifted with a good meal on their table. But again, to each of its own,” one wrote.

When the videos were shared on Reddit Malaysia, the top comment read, “So sad 1M. My parents used to spend 20 million to 50 million for my birthday. Usually, my birthday is six months long, too. Her parents just don’t love her.”

Another joined in the mockery, writing, “If you didn’t get a world tour vacation, got the whole Mount Everest, given the entire share of Google and Microsoft available, given an entire country, are you even loved?” /TISG

