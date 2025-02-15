SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Thursday (Feb 13) that the government of Malaysia will give an official advance notice before the enforcement of the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) on Singapore-registered vehicles coming into Malaysia.

Foreign-registered vehicles entering the country have been required to carry VEP tags since Oct 1, 2024, and while those who missed the deadline were given warnings, this has, so far, been the extent of the new ruling.

A VEP is a passport of sorts, as it acts as an authorisation permit for drivers of foreign-registered vehicles who want to bring their cars to Malaysia. Some Singaporeans, however, have said that obtaining a VEP tag had been challenging for them.

At the signing of the Bukit Chagar integrated mixed-use development agreement between MRT Corporation and Sunway Group, Mr Loke said drivers from Singapore will be told of the enforcement date in advance, as the government is continuing to take a soft approach towards Singapore motorists.

“The VEP system was introduced last year, but for now, we are taking a softer approach by issuing reminders and notices,” the Transport Minister said.

The Malay Mail noted that while motorcycles are currently exempt from needing a VEP, Malaysia is planning to require them to carry the tags in the future.

The non-transferable radio frequency identification (RFID) tags cost RM10 (S$3.02) and are valid for five years. Vehicles coming from Singapore are also required to pay an RM20 (S$6.04) road charge and the mode of payment needs to be linked to a Touch ‘n Go e-wallet account.

Last August, Malaysian officials said that Singaporean drivers top the list of foreign offenders with unpaid outstanding traffic summonses in the country, followed by drivers from Brunei and Thailand. Singaporean offenders owe the Malaysian authorities an estimated RM3.5 million, or around S$1,041,970, though running after offenders has been challenging.

The VEP system has made it easier to track vehicles registered in Singapore, because of the RFID tags. Officials said in November that VEP users would be reminded of their outstanding Road Transport Department (JPJ), and police summonses through variable message signage (VMS) displays at the land checkpoints. /TISG

