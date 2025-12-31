M’sian taxi drivers plying SG-JB route ask for clarity on cross-border ride updates

MALAYSIA: Some taxi drivers in Malaysia who ply routes between Singapore and Johor Bahru are asking for clarity concerning the policy update announced earlier this month, The Star reported.

On Dec 5, after a meeting between both countries’ Transport Ministers, improvements to cross-border travel and tighter enforcement actions against illegal ride services were announced.

However, according to the report, some Malaysian cabbies have expressed concerns over increased costs and possible oversupply, and are urgently seeking clarification, especially for the new policy allowing foreign taxis to drop off passengers anywhere outside their home country.

The Star said that the situation for drivers at Larkin Sentral Terminal was still unclear regarding the specifics of the new policy, and quoted the terminal’s coordinator, Abdul Rahman Atan, as describing the situation as “vague”.

Mr Abdul Rahman added that the cabbies are at present depending on news reports and social media for information regarding the updated policies, particularly since officials have yet to explain the new rulings to them. However, they hope that their concerns and questions may be addressed by the beginning of the year, in time for the Lunar New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri in February and March, when more people are expected to travel between Singapore and Malaysia.

The cabbies’ concerns

At present, while taxis that are registered in Malaysia may only bring passengers from Larkin Sentral to the Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore, those that are registered in Singapore may drop people off at a number of locations in Malaysia.

Another concern Malaysian cabbies have involves higher costs, since they will need to install updated Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) card readers. Mr Abdul Rahman said the cabbies were told this would cost them RM1,895 (S$600).

The proposal of increasing the number of licensed taxis from 200 to 500 has also given rise to cabbies’ concerns about oversupply, which in turn would affect the drivers’ earnings.

Nevertheless, the updates were made in large part to curb illegal cross-border ride services, which have been a problem for some time now. In Singapore, those who provide such services could be fined as much as to S$3,000 (RM9,473), or face a jail term of as long as six months. /TISG

