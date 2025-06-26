Friday, June 27, 2025
M’sian man who died in Admiralty Rd accident was a single dad working 2 jobs

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A man who passed away after a recent mishap at Admiralty Road was a single father who worked hard for the sake of his daughter, who is five years old.

According to a report in Shin Min Daily News, Chan Yong Kang, 30, lived in Johor Bahru.

He worked both as a food delivery rider back home as well as an electrician in Singapore to pay for his divorce proceedings as well as to support his little girl.

The incident occurred last Friday (June 20) shortly past 3 pm, when Mr Chan was on a motorcycle on the way home from work. The accident involved two trucks and two motorcycles. News reports quote the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) as saying that the other person on a motorcycle, a 56-year-old man, had been conscious when he was taken to Woodlands Health Campus.

Videos of the aftermath of the incident were shared on social media.

Reports say that Mr Chan was pinned under a garbage truck and died of injuries to the head.

A devoted father

Mr Chan, who had worked in Singapore for over a decade, was described by his family as a devoted father who never skipped spending time with his little girl on weekends in spite of his heavy work schedule.

“She was the centre of his world. Although he was always busy, he made it a point to return to Batu Pahat every weekend to be with her.

“She’s only 5 and doesn’t fully understand what death means, but when she saw her father’s body, she couldn’t hold back her tears,” his older sister was quoted as saying in The New Straits Times.

According to Mr Chan’s younger brother, Chan Yong Soo, he got up before 4 o’clock each morning to go to Singapore for his job, which ended at 3 pm. After getting back to Johor Bahru, he would then start his second job delivering food until 7 pm when he called it a day.

Chan Yong Soo and Chan Chai Lian were also quoted as saying their brother drove carefully, despite speculation online that said otherwise.

Ms Chan described her brother as “a hardworking and down-to-earth person”, adding, “He had elderly parents and a young child to support, so he worked diligently.”

She also said that despite the financial challenges their family is facing, they will seek to gain custody of Mr Chan’s daughter and raise the little girl. /TISG

