SINGAPORE: Up to $1 billion will be invested over the next 20 to 30 years to upgrade existing hawker centres and build another five new hawker centres, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Tuesday (Mar 4).

The investment will be made under the Hawker Centres Upgrading Programme 2.0 (HUP 2.0).

MSE and NEA noted in a joint media release that infrastructural upgrades have been made in the past to ensure that “hawker centres continue to be community dining rooms where Singaporeans can easily access and enjoy affordable food in a clean and hygienic environment.”

Every six to eight years NEA and the Town Councils have conducted repairs and redecoration works, including repainting, repairs and replacement of fixtures and fittings. However, after the Covid-19 pandemic began, the Hawker Centres Transformation Programme (HTP) was piloted in 2021 to address infrastructural issues and increase hygiene levels, including factoring in better seating configuration and fans to enhance ventilation and toilet refurbishments for greater ease of cleaning and maintenance.

“Our hawker centres will require future-proofing to cope with a warmer climate and an ageing population. In particular, older hawker centres in mature estates need to be revitalised to meet the evolving needs of local communities, in tandem with rapid urban redevelopment in Singapore,” the media release said, adding that under HUP 2.0, hawkers can also look forward to a more conducive work environment.

Among the changes hawkers and patrons can look forward to will be more elderly- and mobile-friendly features to make hawker centres more inclusive and accessible. The demographic needs of surrounding estates will be taken into consideration, as NEA aims to make them more accessible to those who use mobility devices or young families with children in prams.

NEA is also exploring solutions to improve air circulation and reduce ambient temperatures, such as using high-volume-low-speed fans and greenery so diners and stallholders may have a more comfortable dining and working environment. MSE and NEA added that in light of this, some older hawker centres in mature estates may need to be rebuilt.

Two new hawker centres are opening this year. Bukit Batok West Hawker Centre at 469 Bukit Batok West Ave will have 22 cooked food stalls and over 400 seats, and Punggol Coast Hawker Centre at 84 Punggol Way will have 40 cooked food stalls and over 680 seats. Additionally, the Government will build another five new hawker centres, with details to be shared when ready.

As announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the Budget statement on Feb 18, a one-off rental support of $600 per stall will be given to stallholders across hawker centres and markets managed by Government and Government-appointed operators. This amount will be disbursed starting next month. /TISG

