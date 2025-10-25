// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, October 25, 2025
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ ztudiototo (for illustration purposes only)
LifestyleSingapore News
3 min.Read

MRT commuter upset with ‘entitled’ SG seniors who don’t queue for escalators, compares their behaviour to Japan’s elderly

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Should we be more patient and accommodating towards elderly commuters on the MRT, or is it time we start calling them out when they behave inconsiderately?

This question sparked quite a debate online after a commuter took to Reddit to share her frustration over some seniors who, she felt, showed little regard for others by cutting queues at escalators.

Posting on the r/SMRTrabak forum on Friday (Oct 24), she recounted one incident where a “very mobile senior” blatantly cut the line. “[This senior] briskly walked past me, entered the escalator on the right, then suddenly shifted to the left and stepped directly in front of me.”

“That move was very sudden. I was startled and likely showed my shock with a strange look on my face. In return, she gave me a weird look, as if saying, ‘What happened? What’s wrong with you?’”

In another incident, she recalled overhearing another senior telling her younger companion that she wanted to cut the queue. Although the younger person suggested taking the lift instead and reminded her that it was not right to skip the line, the older woman refused, insisting that “she did not want to wait.”

See also  What do elderly people typically do to earn a living through work?

She also drew a comparison between what she observed in Singapore and what she experienced during her recent trip to Japan. Having returned only a few days before writing the post, she said she was genuinely impressed by how disciplined and considerate the Japanese are in public spaces.

“While Japanese society has its areas that Singaporeans might not be able to figure out, such as the part on excessive packaging, there are also things we can learn from. One thing that struck me was how most Japanese, including seniors, queue patiently for escalators.”

“In contrast, some Singaporean seniors don’t queue for escalators. I feel they act entitled, and they often cite their years of life experience, but their years of life experience don’t equate to how they live out that experience.

“Old people have this idea that they deserve respect simply due to age.”

Many people weighed in on her post. While some felt elderly commuters should be given more leeway, others argued that everyone, regardless of age, should wait for their turn and refrain from cutting in line.

See also  Amos Yee and his ‘messed-up’ relationship with his mother

One Redditor explained, “When you get older, your patterns will change and you’ll definitely become one of ‘those people.’ We all grow old. I don’t think it’s entitlement, but rather something society has accepted. That’s why we have seats for them and priority queues; some can’t stand for too long, or they just want to get home faster because they’re tired.”

“We’ll all get there one day, and eventually you’ll realise, ‘Yeah, I need a seat. I need to take the escalator faster,’ and so on. It’s just nature as we grow older.”

Another commented, “SG seniors are some of the most entitled people in the world. I think it’s the combination of getting their CPF and officially graduating into the oldest, most ‘senior’ (and therefore, according to Confucian culture, most respected) class of citizens. It makes them feel like they don’t have to show anyone any respect.”

A third added, “Old people have this idea that they deserve respect simply due to age. And this respect means that they are allowed to do anything. I hate this. I really do. I also hate the people who enable this kind of thinking to continue generation by generation. I hate the people who say, ‘You will be old someday too.’ 

See also  Government boosts support to caregivers of elderly through financial assistance

“Do these same people feel that they are entitled to bully the younger generation because they took the bullying when they were younger?”

In other news, a foreign student at the National University of Singapore (NUS) has shared on social media that, after struggling to secure an internship in the city, “a part of her is now considering going back to Europe”.

In her post on the r/singaporefi subreddit, she explained that although she truly wanted to build a life here in Singapore, the difficulty of finding an internship has left her “feeling discouraged”.

Read more: NUS foreign student struggles to land internship, considers returning to Europe

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Commuter slams young woman for taking selfies on MRT priority seat while elderly auntie stands

SINGAPORE: A commuter took to social media to express...

‘No girlfriend, no motivation’: Man says he feels empty and unfulfilled in life despite having a stable job and financial security

SINGAPORE: Despite being financially secure and living what many...

Do Singaporeans lack skills that foreigners need to fill?

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user recently asked others on the...

Indonesian petrochemical giant announces acquisition of Esso’s Singapore retail petrol station business

SINGAPORE: Indonesian petrochemical giant Chandra Asri Pacific has announced...

Business

Do Singaporeans lack skills that foreigners need to fill?

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user recently asked others on the...

3 in 4 Singaporeans still prefer owning a home over renting, survey finds

SINGAPORE: Three in four Singaporeans still prefer owning a...

More Singapore retail investors using AI to make investment decisions than global peers

SINGAPORE: Singapore retail investors are emerging as some of...

Meta to cut 600 jobs in its AI unit amid ‘organisational bloat’ after hiring spree to scale operations

Facebook owner Meta is reportedly cutting about 600 jobs...

Singapore Politics

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan invited to speak in London and Oxford in November

SINGAPORE: In a video posted on social media on...

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

© The Independent Singapore

// //