// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, September 5, 2025
29.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photos from Reddit/ u/goldenpummel, u/deweye
Singapore News
2 min.Read

MRT Breakdown Bingo: Commuters turn train faults into a game after Sept 1 & 2 disruptions

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user is poking fun at recent train faults, posting “MRT Breakdown Bingo” cards on the platform for the month of September, with the two spaces for the Circle Line (CCL) and the North-South Line (NSL) already crossed off.

On Monday (Sept 1), the Circle Line (CCL) was affected by a disruption between the Marina Bay and Promenade stations that lasted 40 minutes.

Reddit screengrab/ u/goldenpummel

“We apologise for the disruption during the morning peak commute and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding,” Lam Sheau Kai, the president of SMRT Trains, said in a Facebook post.

On the evening of Sept 2, commuters on the NSL faced another delay, with the stations of Woodlands, Admiralty, Sembawang, Canberra, and Yishun affected by another disruption. Mr Lam again apologised and assured commuters that free bus services had been provided between Woodlands and Yishun stations at designated bus stops.

And while the idea of MRT Breakdown Bingo is humorous, the increased frequency of train disruptions has caused no small degree of unhappiness for many Singaporeans. In the first three months of 2025, there were five major train disruptions, including three that happened from Feb 7 to 11. Disgruntled commuters have had to deal with delays, crowded trains, and having to factor in additional time on their way to or from work.

See also  Public donate nearly half a million dollars to WP MPs within one day

“My train stopped 3 times between Queenstown and Tiong Bahru, we had to alight at Redhill in between to wait for the next train, cuz someone tried to pry open the door/activate the emergency button. Ppl were yelling at him /videoing, and the MRT staff escorted him out at Tiong Bahru,” wrote a Reddit user on the first day that u/goldenpummel posted the first Breakdown Bingo card.

“The random delays make this almost too easy,” observed another.

Reddit screengrab/ u/goldenpummel

And when u/goldenpummel posted the second one on Sept 3, a commenter wrote, “Making good progress. Only Sept 3 and we cross off two already.”

While one commenter said that the bingo card should be sent to Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, another wrote, “This should be the transport minister KPI, bingo = step down.”

One jokingly began to predict that the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) would be next.

However, another Reddit user wrote, “While this looks like a joke… if before the end of the month this is filled up fully beyond BINGO, and each occurrence can be tracked to a certain day, it’s gonna look damning to SMRT sia.” /TISG

See also  Pritam Singh Celebrates Shanti Pereira’s Remarkable Double Victory at Asian Athletics

Read also: SMRT fined S$3M for September’s train disruption; funds to help low-income families

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Shuttle bus 37 to skip Nicoll Highway stop on Sep 7 for Got To Ride 2025

SINGAPORE: Shuttle bus service 37 will skip a stop...

‘Drivers mark “arrived” but aren’t even there’: Netizens call for rider compensation in unfair ride-hailing experiences

SINGAPORE: For many Singaporeans, booking a ride-hailing service is...

Italian swimmers who shoplifted at Changi banned from returning to SG

SINGAPORE: The Olympic swimmers from Italy who were caught...

App bookings and more pick-up points on the table as Singapore reviews cross-border taxi services

SINGAPORE: If you’ve ever tried booking a cab across...

Business

Keppel DC REIT completes acquisition of two Singapore data centre buildings in S$8.4M deal

SINGAPORE: Keppel DC REIT has acquired two data centre...

8M Real Estate appoints Jocelyn Hao as new CEO

SINGAPORE: 8M Real Estate has appointed Jocelyn Hao as...

‘Why am I paid less?’ Fresh grad turns to the internet after discovering pay gap

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate recently turned to social media...

‘Should I just take it?’: Fresh grad hesitates on job offer after disliking interview vibe

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate recently found herself second-guessing whether...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore