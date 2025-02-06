SINGAPORE: In a lively parliamentary session on February 5, Singaporean Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the ruling party and the opposition exchanged ideas aimed at enhancing policies to support families in the nation. According to the latest report from Channel News Asia, the debate, led by MPs Hany Soh (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee) and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (PAP-Chua Chu Kang), put forward several proposals to assist Singaporeans in starting and raising families.

Reimagination vs. review — Leong Mun Wai’s push for change

A key moment in the debate came when Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai proposed an amendment to the motion. He suggested replacing the term “continued review and updating of policies” with “reimagination”, aiming for a more radical transformation in policy approaches. However, his amendment was voted down.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Indranee Rajah, responded firmly to Leong’s suggestion, noting that the government had already begun the “reimagination process” through “Forward SG,” an initiative launched in 2022 to review Singapore’s social compact. “The boat called ‘reimagination’ has already left port and is sailing,” she said, emphasizing that such efforts were already underway.

“To ask us in this amendment to start reimagination is kind of like a step back, it is kind of like going to the port whereas, the ship has already sailed,” Ms Indranee emphatically said.

Proposals to ease childcare burden

The session also saw a series of proposals focusing on easing the financial burden and expanding childcare leave for families. MP Louis Ng (PAP-Nee Soon) called for an increase in childcare leave, arguing that six days ‘ leave for parents with children under seven years old is insufficient. He highlighted a case where a parent used 10 days of leave to care for a child sick with hand, foot, and mouth disease. Ng suggested extending leave to parents of children up to 12 years old, a proposal echoed by MP Zhulkarnain, who recommended 10 days of leave for parents with multiple children.

Indranee Rajah acknowledged these concerns, stressing that any changes must balance the needs of employers, particularly with the introduction of a more complex shared parental leave scheme. She assured the House that policies would continue to be reviewed in consultation with tripartite partners.

Addressing the rising cost of childcare and housing

Several MPs raised concerns about the rising costs of childcare. MP Xie Yao Quan (PAP-Jurong) suggested increasing childcare subsidies by S$100 to ease the financial burden on young families. Minister of State for Social and Family Development, Sun Xueling, highlighted that the government’s spending on early childhood services had already doubled from S$1 billion in 2018 to over S$2 billion today. The government will further reduce childcare fee caps next year, she added.

The PSP’s Mr Leong proposed a monthly allowance of S$1,250 for parents or grandparents who serve as full-time caregivers. He also called for affordable housing options for young Singaporeans.

Ms Indranee countered, arguing that the PSP’s Affordable Homes Scheme would likely turn Singaporeans into tenants rather than homeowners, a move she described as a potential raid on the nation’s reserves.

Ms Indranee cautioned against monetising family relationships and making them “overly transactional”.

Work-life balance: The need for flexible policies

Work-life balance and flexible work arrangements were key topics in the debate, with MPs calling for better workplace policies to support family-building. MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas) urged employers to implement “right to disconnect” policies, ensuring that employees are not expected to engage in work communication after hours. Minister of State for Manpower, Gan Siow Huang, responded that while such policies may not apply to all sectors, companies should clarify expectations for after-hours communication.

MP Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang) suggested that the right to request flexible work arrangements should be legally protected. However, Ms Gan argued that legal protections alone might not be sufficient and that supporting companies in adopting flexible work arrangements was key to making such policies sustainable.

As the debate concluded, MPs from both sides emphasized the importance of making family support a national priority and ensuring that policies evolve to meet the needs of modern Singaporean families.