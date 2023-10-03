MP Tin Pei Ling takes on new role as Managing Director with DCS

SINGAPORE: After her short-lived, some would call controversial, stint at super-app company Grab earlier this year, MacPherson SMC Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling announced that she has since joined another company as Managing Director.

Ms Tin announced in a LinkedIn post on Monday (Oct 1) that she now works with “DCS (formerly known as Diners Club SG) to lead its strategic partnership & business development” and that she had just had her first day at work.

“In this role, I will focus on establishing strategic partnerships to reinforce our position as a leading and innovative player in the payment landscape and driving future market expansion. This is exciting as I can now play a more active role in the commercial and strategic side of business and in an industry sector that I have been watching with interest,” she wrote.

Ms Tin also shared information about the company she’s now with, saying that DCS is a financial institution in Singapore “with a heritage.”

“Empowered by the Banking Act to provide a range of financial services as defined by the Act’s credit and charge card licence, DCS is transforming. DCS aims to revolutionise traditional finance through fintech partnerships and create seamless connections between Web2 and Web3 payment solutions.”

The MP added that the company introduced the dollar-backed payment token, DCS Token, “to create trusted and seamless connections between Web3 and Web2 payment solutions. This new move will effectively allow customers to leverage the best of both worlds.”

She ended her post by saying she looks forward “to this new adventure and (is) happy to connect.”

This is Ms Tin’s second high-profile job this year.

Grab Singapore announced on Feb 1 that Ms Tin had been appointed as Director of Public Affairs and Policy.

While the MP received many congratulations online, some netizens expressed that they were not too happy about Ms Tin’s appointment at Grab.

“She should be blocked from taking up this role as she is actively involved in how policy is shaped and discussed in parliament. She might also have access to sensitive data that she can use in her commercial role,” one wrote.

By mid-August, however, the MP said that her time with Grab was over.

She wrote, also in a LinkedIn post, that she was bidding “farewell to the wonderful people and time” at Grab and was looking forward “to embarking on a new exciting journey in my career, and take on a more external-facing and commercial role in the tech sector.” /TISG