MP Tin Pei Ling appointed as Grab Singapore’s director of public affairs & policy, but netizens worry ‘she might access sensitive data’

SINGAPORE — Grab Singapore announced on Wednesday (Feb 1) that Ms Tin Pei Ling, the Member of Parliament for MacPherson SMC, had been appointed as Director of Public Affairs and Policy.

While the MP received many congratulations online, some netizens expressed that they were not too happy about Ms Tin’s appointment at Grab. “She should be blocked from taking up this role as she is actively involved in how policy is shaped and discussed in parliament. She might also have access to sensitive data that she can use in her commercial role.

A spokesperson for the company was quoted in CNA as saying, “Pei Ling has deep on-ground understanding of digital economy and smart nation policy, and close ties with the local community. She will build partnerships and programmes to harness the positive potential of technology to create impact in Singapore.”

Ms Tin, 39, who began volunteering with Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s Meet-the-People’s sessions in her second year in university, was the People’s Action Party’s youngest candidate during the 2011 general election when she joined the PAP slate at Marine Parade.

A businesswoman by profession, she has worked at Ernst & Young, the Jing King Tech Group and Business China.

However, here’s what netizens are worried about:

Very disappointing that something like that can happen,” wrote one.

Another opined, “An MP working in a Public Affairs and Policy role is precisely the kind of conflict of interest you want to avoid.”

One noted that “The double standard is real,” writing that those in military service are not allowed to work part-time.

A fellow Reddit user had the same opinion. “NSF slaves earning $600 a month get sent to detention barracks if they moonlight. But MPs earning $16,000 a month are so free that they can work a second job.”

“Really interesting concept to have part-time MP,” wrote another.

More netizens raised issues concerning a possible conflict of interest.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg