Motorists chase and block path of man who stole an auntie’s car at intersection

The carjacker could get into the car because the auntie forgot to lock the doors

Photo: FB screengrab/Kokong Yee

Hana O

Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur – A video of a car chase where motorists teamed up to stop an attempted carjacking in broad daylight is circulating online, garnering praise from netizens for the camaraderie.

According to a malaymail.com report on Thursday (Apr 15), one vehicle is stolen every 75 minutes in Malaysia.

Merely a week after the statistic was released, a video of an attempted carjacking was posted on social media.

The incident is said to have taken place along Jalan Kuchai Maju 13 on Apr 13, at about 2 pm.

Videos of the incident were also shared on Facebook.

At the intersection, an auntie appears to have been kicked out of her Honda City.

Photo: FB screengrab/Kokong Yee

When the lights turned green, the vehicles nearby begin their chase. At one point, a white SUV tried to block the Honda’s path from the front, but the latter managed to slip through the right lane.

Photo: FB screengrab/Kokong Yee

Another sedan succeeded in overtaking the Honda at the front.

Photo: FB screengrab/Kokong Yee

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle recording the scene on his dashboard camera signalled to the other drivers to block the Honda from the side on the left lane.

Photo: FB screengrab/Kokong Yee

A black SUV and the white SUV which earlier tried to block the Honda sped up to block the Honda’s path from the left while the black sedan positioned itself at the front.

Photo: FB screengrab/Kokong Yee

Soon enough, the four vehicles were in position to apprehend the carjacker.

Photo: FB screengrab/Kokong Yee

As soon as the vehicles came to a full stop, a man stepped out of his vehicle and approached the Honda driver, commanding the latter to alight.

Photo: FB screengrab/Kokong Yee

The man eventually pulls the carjacker out and manages to detain him on the ground.

Photo: FB screengrab/Kokong Yee

Photo: FB screengrab/Kokong Yee

Photo: FB screengrab/Kokong Yee

The victim could be seen exiting one of the nearby vehicles, assisted by a driver in a red shirt.

Photo: FB screengrab/Kokong Yee

In another video, the carjacker remained detained on the ground with other motorists nearby.

Photo: FB screengrab/Kokong Yee

According to the district police chief Assistant Commissioner Anuar Omar, the woman had forgotten to lock her doors while at the intersection. She managed to exit her vehicle after seeing the man forcibly entering her car.

The suspect has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing, confirmed Mr Anuar./TISG

