Home News Motorist shocked to see PHV driver with 4 cellphones on, plus music...

Motorist shocked to see PHV driver with 4 cellphones on, plus music video playing on another screen

Netizens concerned about risks taken by PHV driver

FB screengrab:

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore—A photo posted on the popular ROADS.sg Facebook page on Monday (June 14) has surprised netizens almost as much as the original poster.

The person who sent the picture to ROADS.sg wrote, “When my car stopped next to this PHV driver, this is what I saw. There were 4 mobile phones, all screens were switched on and he was enjoying MTV music video on the car entertainment screen.” 

Call us old-fashioned but we firmly believe that when a person is driving, their full attention should be on the road.

- Advertisement -

Many commenters on the page tend to agree.

  

With a set-up like that, “better to get out of the car,” one netizen wrote. “Better be safe than sorry.”

- Advertisement -

Others wrote that drivers should only be allowed to have two devices.

Other netizens brought up larger social issues, critiquing a society where “people have to work so hard with so many apps just to earn a living in Singapore”.

- Advertisement -

Some netizens underlined the risks the driver is taking.

Shockingly, one netizen posted a photo in the comments with a taxi driver having even more screens.

The video has been shared over 100 times.

 

/TISG

Read also: ROADS.sg says speeding lorry drivers are ‘the real issue’ in accidents

ROADS.sg says speeding lorry drivers are ‘the real issue’ in accidents

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Marsiling resident allowed to cook only 3 times a day due to “pungent smell” hires lawyer

Singapore – After multiple complaints from an upstairs neighbour regarding the “pungent smell of their cooking”, a family residing at Block 26 Marsiling Drive was told to cook only at three fixed times a day. The family has now hired a...
View Post
Featured News

Naked man riding motorcycle and climbing car arrested

Singapore – A 24-year-old man who was reported to have gone around in public areas fully naked on several occasions has been arrested. The man is said to have walked around naked at Block 212 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on Thursday (June...
View Post
Featured News

Woman asked to pay S$6,550 StarHub bill within a week, claims account was hacked and incorrect charges made

Singapore -- One woman reached out to netizens for advice after being slapped with a S$6,550.23 bill from StarHub and a lawyer’s letter demanding that she settle it within a week. In a Facebook post, one Ms Sabby shared that usually her...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent