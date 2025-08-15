Motorcyclist tries to overtake car but gets injured after car door opens; viral dashcam video draws mixed reactions

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident along Orchard Road has stirred intense discussion online after dashcam footage captured the moment a motorcyclist collided with the open door of a stationary car.

The incident occurred outside Pacific Plaza on Wednesday (13 Aug) when a motorcyclist attempted to overtake a white Toyota car from the left. As the passenger of the car began to alight, the door swung open unexpectedly, causing the motorcycle to slam into it. The rider was thrown sideways onto the road.

The video, posted on Facebook by road safety page SG Road Vigilante, shows the driver and passenger, along with several bystanders, rushing forward to help the injured motorcyclist.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has since confirmed that it was alerted to the accident at about 6.20pm. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

The dashcam footage has since gone viral, garnering over 300,000 views and sparking divided opinions among netizens.

Some argued that the motorcyclist should not have overtaken from the left, while others criticised the driver for not pulling closer to the kerb or turning on hazard lights to indicate the passenger’s intention to alight.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.