// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, February 2, 2026
30.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram.com/sgfollowsall
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Mother and daughter shocked to discover their private-hire driver was only wearing underwear

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

MALAYSIA: A Singaporean mother, daughter and their other relatives, experienced a traumatic ride when the driver of their private hire car in Johor Bahru was only wearing underwear. 

According to a post, the passengers booked the ride through the Maxim app, and upon boarding, they were shocked when they saw their male driver had no shirt or trousers. The female passenger admitted that it was their first time using the app, and they felt uncomfortable with the situation, given that they were all women. 

“We believe it is necessary to warn other female passengers, especially women traveling alone or to Johor Bahru, to be extra careful when calling private hire cars,” the passenger remarked. 

Later on, the mother asked the driver to put his shirt back on, and he did so while the car was in motion. 

When contacted by Shin Min Daily News, the company stated that they were aware of the situation and had already blocked the driver’s account. 

See also  Maid's employer asks, 'Is it okay if I lock my helper's passport away while we’re on vacation and travelling?'

“We will never tolerate any behavior that affects the safety, comfort, and dignity of our passengers,” a spokesperson of the company declared. Furthermore, the company also said that they had contacted the passengers to provide them with assistance and gather more information on what happened. 

The company emphasized that passenger safety and well-being are their top-priority, and that they encourage passengers to report any issues directly through their app so they respond to the complaints quickly. 

On social media, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on the incident. One netizen commented: “Bad rating, depraved behavior, no manners. You must have morals, you live an ordinary life, just an online driver. You must know ethics.” 

Another netizen shared that they had the same experience and said: “We encountered this same driver last year!!! Gave feedback to Maxim. Obviously no effect!!! 😡” 

Other related news 

In separate news regarding driving concerns, there was a report where a concerned driver witnessed children sticking half of their bodies out of the sunroof of a Mercedes-Benz while it was driving on the road. 

See also  Stories you might've missed, May 22

The driver said that the Mercedes-Benz was carrying at least four children as passengers, and stated that the children seemed to be enjoying the feeling of the wind blowing in their faces, oblivious that it was dangerous. 

Read more about the story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

WP to raise questions questions on central kitchen model, school gastroenteritis outbreaks

SINGAPORE: On Sunday (February 1), the Workers' Party said...

SG worker offered promotion and higher pay to return to former company, asks locals: ‘Should I go back?’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker has found herself caught in...

Sugarbook settled suit filed by DJ Jade Rasif for S$32,000 after her image was used in advertisements

SINGAPORE: In 2020, DJ and former actress Jade Rasif had...

No need for Hao Mart, Ang Mo Supermarket to charge for plastic bags

SINGAPORE: Two grocery chains that used to charge shoppers...

Business

SG worker offered promotion and higher pay to return to former company, asks locals: ‘Should I go back?’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker has found herself caught in...

Singapore-built AI platform reaches 5 million users in six months, created by an RI alum

SINGAPORE: More and more people are using AI these days, but why shouldn’t you use one that’s anchored in Singapore’s research ecosystem, and was made with Southeast Asian users, and with human con...

‘Is S$7K still possible?’ Man questions starting pay expectations for computer science grads

SINGAPORE: “Is it still realistic for Computer Science grads...

Singaporeans call for ‘locals first’ policies after DPM Gan Kim Yong warns economic growth may not generate jobs anymore

SINGAPORE: Calls for “locals first” policies surfaced online after...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //