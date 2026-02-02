Mother and daughter shocked to discover their private-hire driver was only wearing underwear

MALAYSIA: A Singaporean mother, daughter and their other relatives, experienced a traumatic ride when the driver of their private hire car in Johor Bahru was only wearing underwear.

According to a post, the passengers booked the ride through the Maxim app, and upon boarding, they were shocked when they saw their male driver had no shirt or trousers. The female passenger admitted that it was their first time using the app, and they felt uncomfortable with the situation, given that they were all women.

“We believe it is necessary to warn other female passengers, especially women traveling alone or to Johor Bahru, to be extra careful when calling private hire cars,” the passenger remarked.

Later on, the mother asked the driver to put his shirt back on, and he did so while the car was in motion.

When contacted by Shin Min Daily News, the company stated that they were aware of the situation and had already blocked the driver’s account.

“We will never tolerate any behavior that affects the safety, comfort, and dignity of our passengers,” a spokesperson of the company declared. Furthermore, the company also said that they had contacted the passengers to provide them with assistance and gather more information on what happened.

The company emphasized that passenger safety and well-being are their top-priority, and that they encourage passengers to report any issues directly through their app so they respond to the complaints quickly.

On social media, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on the incident. One netizen commented: “Bad rating, depraved behavior, no manners. You must have morals, you live an ordinary life, just an online driver. You must know ethics.”

Another netizen shared that they had the same experience and said: “We encountered this same driver last year!!! Gave feedback to Maxim. Obviously no effect!!! 😡”

In separate news regarding driving concerns, there was a report where a concerned driver witnessed children sticking half of their bodies out of the sunroof of a Mercedes-Benz while it was driving on the road.

The driver said that the Mercedes-Benz was carrying at least four children as passengers, and stated that the children seemed to be enjoying the feeling of the wind blowing in their faces, oblivious that it was dangerous.

