// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 12, 2026
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Children were seen sticking half of their bodies out of a Mercedes sunroof, driver raised concern about safety

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A concerned driver recently reported to Shin Min Daily News that he witnessed children sticking half of their bodies out of the sunroof of a Mercedes-Benz while it was driving on the road. The citizen stated that the scene happened while he was travelling on Upper Changi Road towards Tanah Merah. 

According to the report, the driver said that the Mercedes-Benz was carrying at least four children as passengers. He also admitted that the children seemed to be enjoying the feeling of the wind blowing in their faces, oblivious that it was dangerous. 

“They looked to be around 10 years old, and two of the children were taking turns sticking their heads out of the sunroof from the back seat, with half their bodies sticking out,” the driver remarked. 

The driver also shared his concerns about the children’s safety, and said: “If there’s a sudden stop or an accident, and they’re not wearing seatbelts with half their bodies outside, they’ll definitely get injured.”

See also  Daiso customer unhappy his payment rounded upwards, says “Rounding means you pay extra 3 cents on top of more GST”

He said that a woman was driving the Mercedes, and that when he honked at them, the child, who had his body leaning out of the sunroof, immediately returned inside. 

“This continued for several kilometres, and I want to make this public so they know it’s unsafe,” the driver claimed. 

In similar news, there was also a report last year wherein two children were seen sitting dangerously in the back of a moving Porsche, while their parents were taking photos and videos.

According to the report, the children looked to be about six or seven years old, and they were both sitting in the trunk of the Porsche, holding the rear wing on the trunk with their hands. There was a woman standing on the side of the road, and she seemed to be filming the children. 

Because of this, concerned netizens had a heated discussion about the incident. Find out more about the news story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia

Indonesia, the world’s unexpected coffee capital

INDONESIA: Indonesia has pulled off something remarkable—and it’s done...
Featured News

Education platform publishes list of top 10 JCs in Singapore

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Jan 12), the Singapore-based global education...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Education platform publishes list of top 10 JCs in Singapore

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Jan 12), the Singapore-based global education...

Fewer property agencies, more pressure: Rising costs and tighter rules drive industry consolidation in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The property agency scene in the city-state is...

From big pay cheque to big messes: The Singaporean of the Year finalist who chose hoarders

SINGAPORE: Mr Steven Goh was killing time at a...

Singapore unveils fast-track Nasdaq dual listing to boost IPO market

SINGAPORE: Singapore is making it easier for homegrown and...

Business

HDB coffee shops can now opt out of budget meal initiative

SINGAPORE: Housing and Development Board (HDB) coffee shops can...

‘I don’t want to be a workaholic’: Singaporean employee says boss scolded them for leaving work on time

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee has sparked an online discussion...

‘S$10K Isn’t Enough’: Singapore Father Says Financial Anxiety Keeps Him Working Two Jobs

Is holding down two jobs the new normal? A...

Grab, GAC team up to rollout 20,000 EVs across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: Grab has partnered with Chinese carmaker GAC to...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //