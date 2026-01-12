Children were seen sticking half of their bodies out of a Mercedes sunroof, driver raised concern about safety

SINGAPORE: A concerned driver recently reported to Shin Min Daily News that he witnessed children sticking half of their bodies out of the sunroof of a Mercedes-Benz while it was driving on the road. The citizen stated that the scene happened while he was travelling on Upper Changi Road towards Tanah Merah.

According to the report, the driver said that the Mercedes-Benz was carrying at least four children as passengers. He also admitted that the children seemed to be enjoying the feeling of the wind blowing in their faces, oblivious that it was dangerous.

“They looked to be around 10 years old, and two of the children were taking turns sticking their heads out of the sunroof from the back seat, with half their bodies sticking out,” the driver remarked.

The driver also shared his concerns about the children’s safety, and said: “If there’s a sudden stop or an accident, and they’re not wearing seatbelts with half their bodies outside, they’ll definitely get injured.”

He said that a woman was driving the Mercedes, and that when he honked at them, the child, who had his body leaning out of the sunroof, immediately returned inside.

“This continued for several kilometres, and I want to make this public so they know it’s unsafe,” the driver claimed.

In similar news, there was also a report last year wherein two children were seen sitting dangerously in the back of a moving Porsche, while their parents were taking photos and videos.

According to the report, the children looked to be about six or seven years old, and they were both sitting in the trunk of the Porsche, holding the rear wing on the trunk with their hands. There was a woman standing on the side of the road, and she seemed to be filming the children.

Because of this, concerned netizens had a heated discussion about the incident. Find out more about the news story here.