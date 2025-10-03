// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 3, 2025
28.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Hand typing on a laptop.
Photo: Depositphotos/Fotofabrika
BusinessTechnology
1 min.Read

Most Singapore business leaders believe mastering AI is crucial but 80% of employees unfamiliar with agent-based AI

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A majority of Singapore business leaders and employees believe that mastering artificial intelligence (AI) is key to staying competitive, but many remain unfamiliar with newer forms of the technology, a survey by NTUC LearningHub has found.

The survey, which polled more than 150 business leaders and 300 full-time employees, revealed that over 80 per cent of employees and nearly half of business leaders admitted they were unfamiliar with agent-based AI. This comes even as three-quarters of leaders said their companies are already at various stages of adopting such systems, with 20 per cent in the exploratory phase and 30 per cent in testing.

Despite these efforts, confidence in workforce readiness remains low. About 70 per cent of leaders and 80 per cent of employees said their organisations are still somewhat or completely unskilled in using agent-based AI.

NTUC LearningHub’s Assistant Chief Executive and Chief Core Skills Officer Amos Tan noted that while businesses recognise the importance of AI, adoption has yet to take off in a meaningful way.

See also  Singapore emerges as Asia's leader in AI adoption despite data challenges

“While companies and individuals see the value and necessity of incorporating AI budgets into their businesses and even workplaces, they haven’t really started using it yet,” said Mr Tan. “It’s not as common as what people have been using with ChatGPT, Copilot or Gemini.”

The survey also highlighted gaps in understanding how agent-based AI will impact daily work. Both leaders and employees, however, expressed a desire to close this knowledge gap. More than 70 per cent of employees said they are willing to take up training in agent-based AI, while 60 per cent of business leaders plan to arrange for such training within the next two years.

NTUC LearningHub said these findings point to the urgent need for upskilling initiatives to ensure that Singapore’s workforce is equipped to harness the potential of emerging AI technologies.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man who aspires to be a ‘house husband’ draws criticism for saying he wants a GF who earns more than him

SINGAPORE: A man who aspires to be the ‘house...

SMRT strengthens regional ties at Metro Alliance Exchange Meeting in Taichung

SINGAPORE: SMRT Corporation has strengthened its regional connections by...

‘It’s not a two-way conversation’ —Some NUS staff unhappy with new five-day work-from-office policy

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) will require all...

Elderly female taxi driver crashes into bicycle parking lot at Tampines; cyclist claims she narrowly escaped

SINGAPORE: A cyclist has claimed she narrowly escaped serious...

Business

7 in 10 Singapore workers frustrated with AI despite optimism for its potential, study finds

SINGAPORE: While 78% of Singapore workers were optimistic about...

Cathay Pacific launches “Tripment” campaign with S$50 flight discount for Singapore’s under-vacationing workaholics

Cathay Pacific has launched “Tripment,” the airline’s new tongue-in-cheek...

Singapore’s HDB resale activity expected to slow in Q4, analyst says

SINGAPORE: Resale activity in Singapore is expected to slow...

Tech professional asks if he should take S$17k annual pay cut for better work-life balance

SINGAPORE: A tech professional with about five years of...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //