Most number of teams ever: 94 join the 2025 Singlife National League

The Singlife National League 2025 has now started, and it is the biggest edition to date, with 94 teams to compete.

This year’s tournament includes 82 teams in the Women’s Open category, 12 in the Mixed category, and six youth teams from Netball Singapore’s U17 and U19 development squads. The current number of teams beats last year’s total number of 86 teams, and this shows netball is slowly growing its community in Singapore.

A debut season

A new team, Maverixx Elite, is making its debut in Division 1 of the league. The team has recently won the Women’s Open title at the Daisy Tan Carnival, and it has former national players such as Charmaine Soh and Kimberly Lim, who were both representatives of Singapore.

Joining the top division is a relevant milestone for the Maverixx Elite, especially if they want to compete in future editions of the Deloitte Netball Super League. This season can be a great opportunity for the team to challenge themselves against some of Singapore’s top clubs, with teams playing in the Super League.

“It’s exciting to be part of the Maverixx Elite and to take on the challenge of competing in Division 1. The National League plays a big role in helping players step up. The chance to go up against experienced opponents makes every match a learning experience, especially for teams like us looking to break into the Netball Super League,” Norah Paul Gabriel, a current member of the Singapore A team, who has competed in the past two editions of the Nations Cup, remarked.

Furthermore, the Singlife National League gives young players a chance to have more game experience, supporting Netball Singapore’s efforts to grow new talent.

In Division 2, the U19 Tertiary and U19 Schools teams will participate, while Division 3 will include four regional U17 teams from North, South, East, and West. This format offers a well-organised and competitive stage for young athletes across the country to develop and show their potential in the sport.

More than a competition

The league is not just about competition. It also highlights netball’s strong social and community spirit. In Division 7, the league’s lowest tier, two teams from NET4MUMS are joining.

NET4MUMS started in 2016 for mothers of Singapore Netball Academy players. Throughout the years, it became an open club for women ages 35 to 55 who want to stay active.

Their involvement and presence in the league show the inclusive nature of the sport– how netball promotes fitness, friendship, and a sense of community.

Netball Singapore CEO Daniel Ho expressed: “To see this level of participation is both heartening and exciting. It shows how deeply netball is embedded in our community and how strong the appetite is for competition at all levels. Whether it’s youth players stepping up or social players forming teams, the growth reflects a healthy, sustainable ecosystem for the sport.”

The Singlife National League 2025 is happening from May 26 to August 1, 2025, with all matches held at the Kallang Netball Centre. Everyone is welcome to come and watch the games.