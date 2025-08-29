‘Most expensive cai fan stall!’ — Woman stunned to get charged $22.80 for 2 sets of mixed rice at NEX

SINGAPORE: Complaints about a mixed rice stall at the Food Republic food court at NEX are circulating online, after a diner recently shared that she was shocked to get charged S$22.80 for two sets of economy rice.

Stephanie, who visited the Lau Di Fang Scissors Cut Curry Rice stall on Tuesday (Aug 26), told Stomp, “Everything was fine until the lady asked me if I wanted sweet and sour fish. Since I loved sweet and sour fish, I said yes.

“When it came to billing, I had a shock. The sweet and sour fish alone cost S$12 for three pieces. They were not big pieces, but cost S$4 each. It was just normal, sweet and sour fish, and a bit hard and over-fried.”

Stephanie said her first box of rice, which included the fish, came up to S$14.80. She added that her second box, which included prawn, was charged at S$8, with the prawn alone costing $5.

Stephanie is not the only diner who has raised concerns about the high prices at this mixed rice stall. The stall has a rating of 1.4 stars across 24 reviews on Google, with multiple 1-star reviews flagging high prices and how this is the “most expensive cai fan stall” they have patronised.

One customer said, “Overpaid cai fan shop. Each dish min 1.5, and in some cases, like standard chicken wings, they will charge 2×1.5. A simple fried taufu is 1.5. So do ask about each dish price if your budget is tight.”

Another diner said, “1 slice pork, tofu 6 cubes, 6 eggplant cubes is SGD 7.70? Too expensive la. The rice-like porridge, no taste, all oil. 7.70 can eat other food…Don’t come here, thank you!!!!!!!!”

Another diner left three stars but said, “It’s the most expensive cai fan I had @ $9.40. I didn’t enquire the price as these are the usual dishes I order at other cai fan place. The food portion is huge, but the pork was crazy salty, and I can’t tell if I was eating meat or fats.”