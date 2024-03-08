The latest Economist/YouGov survey reveals that a significant majority of American adults have no plans to watch President Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address. Out of 1,556 respondents polled from March 3-5, 63 percent stated they would not watch the speech.

Of these, 47 percent expressed no interest in viewing it, while 16 percent wished to watch but anticipated being unable to. Conversely, only 37 percent intended to tune in. Among registered voters, 43 percent had no intention to watch, with 42 percent planning to do so.

Notably, a majority of independents (57 percent) and Democrats (52 percent) declared they would skip the address, while 56 percent of Republicans echoed the sentiment. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump announced plans for a live commentary on his Truth Social platform to fact-check Biden’s speech.

Furthermore, the Republican National Committee (RNC) anticipates this may be Biden’s final SOTU, criticizing his administration’s handling of inflation, border security, and international relations.

X users debating with each other regarding Biden’s State of the Union

Wow. You used to be a good person. What happened to you? — Gail Helt (@ghelt) March 8, 2024

Senator Lindsey Graham states that this is the “last” State of the Union Biden will ever do. Unfortunately, a lot of liberals were vehemently upset at his remarks. They state that he used to be a “good” person. However, the divide between the conservatives and liberals are stronger than ever.

Noticed the same. More concerned about other countries than the state of this union — Martin Matthews (@1MartinMatthews) March 8, 2024

Following that, others state that Biden made remarks about the Ukraine war and other international issues. Conservatives want the President of the United States to discuss about the issues the country is currently facing, like the migrant and inflation issues. Furthermore, X users state that the President is more concerned towards the welfare of other nations rather than his own.

