// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, November 20, 2025
27.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Pexel (for illustration purposes only)
International
2 min.Read

Moscow greenlights nearly $10m for offshore energy gamble with sanctioned North Korea

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

RUSSIA: In a move that is already stirring quiet discussions from Seoul to Washington, Moscow has approved nearly $10 million to explore for oil and gas alongside one of its most isolated partners: North Korea. For a country starved of energy and cut off from global markets, the promise of offshore hydrocarbons feels almost like a lifeline—one Pyongyang has been eager to grasp.

Russia’s First Deputy Finance Minister, Irina Okladnikova, told lawmakers that 890 million rubles have been earmarked in the 2026 budget for surveying a deepwater basin in the Sea of Japan. The order, she noted, came directly from President Vladimir Putin, underscoring how strategically the Kremlin is treating the project.

For North Korea, the stakes feel far more personal. The country’s economy, long stressed by lingering fuel scarcities and transnational sanctions, has few paths for reprieve. The prospect of tapping energy resources off its own coast is more than geopolitics—it is a rare glimpse of economic breathing room. Pyongyang has already submitted key documents to get the venture off the ground, accelerating cooperation that began with a bilateral hydrocarbon deal signed in November 2023.

See also  Ix Shen leaves Kyiv: ‘It’s not in our best interests to live extensively underground’

Once Russia receives the remaining geophysical data, its Ministry of Natural Resources will begin geological planning. The initiative echoes Soviet attempts in the 1980s to find oil in North Korean waters—efforts that ultimately came up short. Four decades later, both countries are willing to gamble again, driven by need, ambition, and changing global alignments.

But the broader context is impossible to ignore. UN sanctions still cap North Korea’s petroleum imports at 500,000 barrels a year, and Russia has been accused of quietly sidestepping those limits. This new offshore push risks being viewed as yet another deliberate test of the sanctions system—and a signal that Moscow is comfortable challenging the boundaries of international pressure.

What this could signal for ASEAN & the wider APAC region

For Southeast Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific, the Russia–North Korea project sends ripples outward even before the first drill touches water.

A new regional energy bloc could take shape in Northeast Asia if the venture uncovers viable reserves—reshaping supply routes and pricing dynamics that ASEAN economies monitor closely.

See also  Malaysia blast North Korea for taking Malaysian hostages

Possible security resistance in the Sea of Japan could intensify naval positioning by Japan and South Korea, constricting an already jam-packed maritime landscape.

A transformed sanctions implementation jam may follow suit, disturbing viable shipping paths vital to ASEAN’s trade-driven economies.

Shifting alliances, negotiable sanctions

Whether this dual exploration eventually unearths oil or culminates as one more unfulfilled Soviet-era vision, its representation is already influential and significant. Russia and North Korea are not just searching for energy—they are telling the region that coalitions and collaborations are changing, sanctions are traversable, and geopolitical restrictions are being reshaped in real time.

For ASEAN and the wider APAC community, the message is unmistakable — the strategic map of Asia is changing, and no nation can afford to look away.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //