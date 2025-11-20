Moscow greenlights nearly $10m for offshore energy gamble with sanctioned North Korea

RUSSIA: In a move that is already stirring quiet discussions from Seoul to Washington, Moscow has approved nearly $10 million to explore for oil and gas alongside one of its most isolated partners: North Korea. For a country starved of energy and cut off from global markets, the promise of offshore hydrocarbons feels almost like a lifeline—one Pyongyang has been eager to grasp.

Russia’s First Deputy Finance Minister, Irina Okladnikova, told lawmakers that 890 million rubles have been earmarked in the 2026 budget for surveying a deepwater basin in the Sea of Japan. The order, she noted, came directly from President Vladimir Putin, underscoring how strategically the Kremlin is treating the project.

For North Korea, the stakes feel far more personal. The country’s economy, long stressed by lingering fuel scarcities and transnational sanctions, has few paths for reprieve. The prospect of tapping energy resources off its own coast is more than geopolitics—it is a rare glimpse of economic breathing room. Pyongyang has already submitted key documents to get the venture off the ground, accelerating cooperation that began with a bilateral hydrocarbon deal signed in November 2023.

Once Russia receives the remaining geophysical data, its Ministry of Natural Resources will begin geological planning. The initiative echoes Soviet attempts in the 1980s to find oil in North Korean waters—efforts that ultimately came up short. Four decades later, both countries are willing to gamble again, driven by need, ambition, and changing global alignments.

But the broader context is impossible to ignore. UN sanctions still cap North Korea’s petroleum imports at 500,000 barrels a year, and Russia has been accused of quietly sidestepping those limits. This new offshore push risks being viewed as yet another deliberate test of the sanctions system—and a signal that Moscow is comfortable challenging the boundaries of international pressure.

What this could signal for ASEAN & the wider APAC region

For Southeast Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific, the Russia–North Korea project sends ripples outward even before the first drill touches water.

A new regional energy bloc could take shape in Northeast Asia if the venture uncovers viable reserves—reshaping supply routes and pricing dynamics that ASEAN economies monitor closely.

Possible security resistance in the Sea of Japan could intensify naval positioning by Japan and South Korea, constricting an already jam-packed maritime landscape.

A transformed sanctions implementation jam may follow suit, disturbing viable shipping paths vital to ASEAN’s trade-driven economies.

Shifting alliances, negotiable sanctions

Whether this dual exploration eventually unearths oil or culminates as one more unfulfilled Soviet-era vision, its representation is already influential and significant. Russia and North Korea are not just searching for energy—they are telling the region that coalitions and collaborations are changing, sanctions are traversable, and geopolitical restrictions are being reshaped in real time.

For ASEAN and the wider APAC community, the message is unmistakable — the strategic map of Asia is changing, and no nation can afford to look away.