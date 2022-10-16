Morning Digest, Oct 16

- Advertisement -

POFMA correction orders issued to TOC, ex-GIC economist Yeoh Lam Keong and People’s Power Party Goh Meng Seng

The Ministry of National Development (MND), and the Ministry of Health (MOH) each issued a correction order under the protection from online falsehood manipulation act (POFMA) against Yeoh Lam Keong, former chief economist at Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, and opposition politician Goh Meng Seng respectively on Friday. Read more here…

Jamus Lim offers helpful solutions as ‘inflation is now worse, so it makes sense for the government to act’ on it

While Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim said he was glad that the government will be releasing a new support package to help Singaporeans deal with higher living costs, he wrote in a Facebook post that “it makes sense for the government to act” now to address inflation, which Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had previously assured it would do. The Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament opened his Oct 15 Facebook post by stating that “it doesn’t take a genius to observe that stuff is still frighteningly expensive” and noting the “scorching” 7.5 per cent in August. Read more here…

‘Today I failed to get a BTO flat for the 9th time in a row’ — Netizen shares their complete list of past applications

One couple’s difficulties in getting a place of their own were captured in a Reddit thread that went viral earlier this week.

Commenters offered both sympathy and advice.

Read more here…

Letter to the Editor | The sensible thing parents can do when informed by the school about their child’s wrongdoing or misbehaviour

Dear Editor,

I refer to the report, “Disciplining students becoming a trickier issue with lack of parental support, teachers say” (TODAY, Aug 31).

As we know, our education system, model, and ways of teaching have gone through continuous transformation and innovation throughout the decades. In short, in today’s context, our education system is earnestly aimed toward encouraging two-way and open communication with respect and dignity accorded between teachers and students.

Read more here…

OPINION | Titillation from other people cannot, but you taking out your anger on front-line staff can?

This week sees the now infamous “only-fans” creator, Titus Low Kaide being sentenced to a three-week jail term for breaching a police order and fined S$3,000 for transmitting obscene material. Low, who creates adult content online, first ran into trouble when someone made a police report against him.

In Low’s defence, I really fail to see what the big deal is. After all, “don’t like don’t subscribe la!” On a more serious note, however, how are the internet browsing habits of consenting adults worthy of state intervention? Low is a willing adult, and his subscribers are also consenting viewers. What’s the harm?

Read more here…

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg