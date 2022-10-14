Morning Digest, Oct 14

- Advertisement -

Singapore has top retirement income system in Asia; industry expert suggests opening CPF to non-residents

In a recently-published ranking of retirement income systems around the world, Singapore scored the highest in Asia and ranked ninth overall. Meanwhile, Japan and Malaysia showed the most improved retirement income systems on the 14th annual Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index, which compares 44 retirement income systems across the globe, covering 65 per cent of the world’s population. Read more here…

Netizen tells Lawrence Wong ‘the real reason’ why fertility rates are dropping and people are not getting married

A netizen addressed Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 11), writing, “Let me tell you the real reason behind why fertility rates are dropping and people are not getting married.” During a Forward Singapore conversation for social service practitioners that took place on Oct 10, Mr Wong acknowledged the increase in the prices of resale homes as well as the long wait for HDB flats as significant concerns for young people in Singapore, adding that building new flats is now being ramped up. Read more here…

‘F&B Workers are Punching Bags of Society… treated ABSOLUTE WORST in Singapore’ — Netizen

In a post on the SingaporeRaw Reddit thread earlier this week, a netizen wrote about how bad employees in the food and beverage industry in Singapore have it.

Having worked in the industry in a number of countries across Asia, the netizen wrote in an Oct 10 post that “rank and file F&B workers are treated the ABSOLUTE WORST in Singapore.”

Read more here…

PN Balji: A talent called George Yeo

Musings is a smart title for a book, especially this one by George Yeo. He must have chosen it to lull readers into not reading too much into his anecdotal-heavy storytelling that spans over a variety of subjects, from history, economics, philosophy, and religion to his views on China, India, ASEAN…

Reading between some of the throwaway lines, you can pick out some hidden political points. Like when he very briefly mentioned a phone call from Singapore during one of his many visits to India. He was there to attend the wedding of the son of Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys.

Read more here…

Deliveroo Singapore’s in-app donation feature aims to raise $90,000 to help ‘Food from the Heart’s Community Shops’

Deliveroo Singapore, a food delivery service in Singapore that partners with the best restaurants in the business to bring food to people’s doorstep, recently launched a new in-app feature that allows their customers to give to the Food from the Heart (FFTH), a charity organization.

Customers are now offered an option to round up their bills and donate to FFTH once they checkout their food orders. All proceeds will go to FFTH’s Community Shops – the charity’s initiative to support needy families.

Read more here…

