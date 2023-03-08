Morning Digest, March 8

Netizen: ‘If wives & mothers got compensated for household chores in Singapore, how much would they earn?’

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user was curious about how much a woman (wife or mother) would be paid for their duties around the house if these chores were to be compensated. The discussion was about whether women would be paid more than foreign domestic workers (FDW) or maids since they would essentially be doing the same thing.

Bilahari Kausikan slams Vivian Balakrishnan’s “profoundly misleading” comments in Bloomberg interview

SINGAPORE: “Unhistorical nonsense” and “profoundly misleading” — these were the words retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan used to describe some of Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s recent comments in a Bloomberg interview that aired yesterday (6 Mar).

Taking part in the “Bloomberg Markets Asia” television programme yesterday, the ruling party politician asserted his belief that the “peace dividend” that spanned seven to eight decades after World War II is over. He said:



Woman asks Deliveroo customer service if he expects her to eat moldy food after receiving spoilt chicken in her salad

SINGAPORE: A woman could not contain her astonishment after receiving moldy chicken in the salad she ordered but the food delivery company told her it was unable to offer her a refund. Facebook user Jess Ashley Yeow wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday morning (Mar 6) that "Deliveroo is ridiculous and definitely the worst ever food delivery app" after she said the company would not process a refund despite her reaching out to the customer service over live chat immediately.

Reddit user wants to know if others are also worried about being retrenched in their 50’s

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Reddit user asked if other people are also worried about what might happen if they get retrenched in their fifties, admitting that this concern weighs constantly on his mind.

“One of the worry that I constantly have is my economic value when I reach this milestone. I will be sandwiched to support not only my family but my parents too. With bills to pay for both sides, mortgage is another major sink-hole that gobble up most of my cpf and pay.



Man likely to be promoted wonders if he should leave his job because he hates dealing with his boss

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man in line to receive a promotion at work wondered if he should stay or quit because he hated working with his boss. In an anonymous post to Facebook page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he had been working in the company for over a year. "If I get promoted, it will be a different job role compared to the role I applied initially (which I'm not sure if I will like it) Not to mention, there will be higher expectations", he added.

