Morning Digest, June 20

Woman tells her son not to apologise after he accidentally knocked over a brochure stand that hit another woman

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media after encountering a woman who appeared to be teaching her young son to behave badly. The boy had accidentally knocked over an advertisement brochure stand twice that hit the man’s mother. The boy’s mother, however, responded rudely to the situation, to the point of telling her son not to say sorry to the man and his mother. The incident occurred on June 18 (Sunday) at Ichiban Boshi IMM, a Japanese restaurant on Jurong East Street, wrote a Mr Bob Chan on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page. Read more here…

Sylvia Lim: My late father and I had turbulent times, but in later years, we became the best drinking buddies

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party chair Sylvia Lim commemorated this year’s Father’s Day in a less than conventional way, writing in a June 18 (Sunday) Instagram post that she and her father, who has passed away, had some “turbulent times.”

However, she quickly followed this up by adding that later on, they “became the best drinking buddies.”

Read more here…

Two scam victims lost $99,800 in CPF savings after downloading malware-infested apps via fake Facebook ads

SINGAPORE: The Public Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force issued a statement over the weekend to alert the public over the emergence of scams involving malware that ended with money taken from bank accounts and Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts. In two such cases, CPF savings were lost, amounting to at least $99,800. The scammers’ modus operandi is as follows: A person would see an advertisement for groceries on social media platforms such as Facebook.

‘I honestly thought we were going to die’ — Passenger says on flight that returned to Singapore after extreme turbulence

SINGAPORE: A British Airways flight that encountered “severe and sustained” turbulence on Friday (June 16) en route to London returned to Singapore with five attendants injured and one even needing surgery.

One passenger, 31-year-old mother of two Jade Crosland, thought she would die after seeing one flight attendant knocked out.

Read more here…

Man seeks help after aircon technicians steal $1,200 from his elderly parents

SINGAPORE: Earlier this month, a man posted on TikTok that $1,200 was taken from his parents, allegedly by the technicians who serviced their air-conditioning unit.

“Can someone please advise me on what to do?” wrote a local TikTok user who goes by @airconscammer on the platform. His post has since been viewed over 271,000 times.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg