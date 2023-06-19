Woman tells her son not to apologise after he accidentally knocked over a brochure stand that hit another woman

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media after encountering a woman who appeared to be teaching her young son to behave badly. The boy had accidentally knocked over an advertisement brochure stand twice that hit the man’s mother.

The boy’s mother, however, responded rudely to the situation, to the point of telling her son not to say sorry to the man and his mother. The incident occurred on June 18 (Sunday) at Ichiban Boshi IMM, a Japanese restaurant on Jurong East Street, wrote a Mr Bob Chan on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page.

“The table behind ours sat a mother with two kids. There was a small advertisement brochure stand placed in between the tables on the side. The boy knocked over the stand twice and hit my mother. When I went to advise the mother to look after the son, instead of apologising, the mother rudely and arrogantly said, ‘Look after yourselves first.’”

And not only did the woman tell her son not to apologise, but she also said he should not worry about “being bullied.”

As Mr Chan and his family were about to leave, his mother “gently reminded” the woman about her son’s behaviour. But the woman shouted and said that they were harassing her.

“Is this the type of parenting and behaviour we want to impart to the next generation? The kid clearly misbehaved and instead of educating him, we are now accepting such behavior?” he added.

Netizens commenting on his post shared their own stories of difficult parents.

“Nvm, mom don’t educate them the society will. They will get it one day,” wrote one commenter.

Another wrote that things are different from how they used to be. “Our time… our parent will one tight slap over… lol.”

