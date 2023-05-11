Netizens slam parents for allowing baby boy to be ‘youngest driver in Singapore’

SINGAPORE: A video of a toddler being allowed to take the steering wheel of a moving car that was shared online has drawn many negative comments from netizens, who pointed out the dangers of such a practice.

The full name on the original video has been redacted, and it’s unknown whether it’s still available online. It appears to be either a Facebook reel or an IG story.

In the 14-second clip, a male toddler, who seems to be under two years old, dressed in a red and green checked shirt and green shorts, looks like he’s steering a car alone. He sits on the lap of an adult, who only has minimal control over the car as his hands are not directly on the steering wheel.

The video, posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (May 9), is captioned, “Mother filming baby boy handling steering wheel while they are driving”.

It has since been viewed over 20,000 times and shared over 150 times.

Commenters on the post have been, quite understandably, appalled and have called the parents out for the risk they put their child, themselves, and others on the road in.

“Beside being illegal, one slight bump, the airbag is going to kill the kid. Yes, have money but no brain cells,” wrote one.

“This is (a) really BRAINLESS things to do….!!! The mother is filming the son driving while on a moving car as the father knows the rules and regulations it’s against the law the son seating on him while driving and still let his son handling the (steering) wheel. Hope the LTA/TP WILL TAKE SERIOUSLY ACTION BY REVOKE THE FATHER DRIVING LICENSE FOR LIFE,” opined another.

A netizen wrote, “Wanna do this kind of things,stupidly go and post..stupidity at it’s finest…u wanna video,do it but keep it in your phone just for yourself to see..”

“Don’t cry mother, cry father if your son got an accident. u are the cause of the accident. Good luck,” chimed in a commenter.

