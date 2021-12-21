Morning Digest, Dec 21

- Advertisement -

“It was all my fault,” scandal-rocked Wang Leehom announces break from showbiz

Mandopop singer Wang Leehom is stepping aside from showbiz for the time being, after successive revelations about his marriage and divorce surfaced over the weekend.

He announced in a now-viral Facebook post midday on Monday (Dec 20) that he is taking a break, for now, to give his parents and three children some attention as they heal from the fallout of the messy and very public split between him and his wife Lee Jinglei.

Loh Kean Yew on World Championship win! Singapore, this is for you…

Singapore — The country’s newly-minted badminton world champion, Loh Kean Yew, dedicated his historic win to the country in an Instagram post on early Monday morning (local time), writing, “Singapore, this is for you 🥇🇸🇬 😄”

Loh, 24, is the first Singaporean to win a BWF World Championship title, having defeated India’s Srikanth Kidambi in the men’s singles final in Huelva, Spain, on Sunday (Dec 19).

Parents can prepare their kids aged 5-11 for COVID-19 vaccination by explaining the process to them

Singapore — Bookings for the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old are scheduled to start this month, following its approval for use on younger children.

Parents can take certain steps, such as explaining the process, to help prepare their kids for the vaccination.

Man insists sitting on barricaded seat at Hillion Mall; shouts at security guard & resists police arrest

Singapore — A man who shouted at the Hillion Mall security staff while sitting at a barricaded seat was arrested by the police under the Mental Health Act. Videos of the incident were uploaded in TikTok and Facebook on Saturday (Dec 18) and have since gone viral.

One of the videos showed the man seated beside a table taped with an X to indicate that customers could not sit there as part of Covid-19 safe distancing measures. The entrance to the booth also had a red chain to prevent usage.

Repossession of Apartments owned by Singaporeans in Batam

Dear Editor, I would like to take an opportunity to make you aware of a situation currently taking place in Batam on the Indah Puri resort, where many Singaporeans and other foreigners own holiday apartments. These apartments are now being repossessed illegally by a mafia-type company from Medan who has cut electricity and water and removed the roofs of apartment blocks whilst people are still in residence. Read more here.

