Morning Digest, Dec 17

Shouting & screaming at 3 am: World Cup fan at Clementi gets note from neighbours asking her to lower her voice

Every four years, when the World Cup frenzy gets the better of many people, fans can get extremely loud rooting for their favourite team. Fans screaming in the middle of the night is not something all neighbours can easily swallow. This was the case in one Clementi neighbourhood, which resulted in a note posted in the elevator lobby of the noisy resident. A photo of the note was published on the Instagram account of @publicnoticesg on Thursday (Dec 14). Read more here…

Woman advises other women not to get married as “you’ll be doing all the household chores, unpaid labor, and cleaning up after somebody’s son”

SINGAPORE — A woman took to social media advising other women not to get married and just date boys “as a fun hobby”.

In her post to popular confessions page SGWhispers which drew almost 300 comments, the woman wrote that marriage is “a scam that’s so normalized that nobody even realizes it’s a scam”. She added that she was not a bitter old woman, but a moderately successful professional married to another “(seemingly) successful white collar professional” who was very miserable.

Couple spends S$9,000 on electrical appliances before 1% GST increase despite not having a home, saves S$100

SINGAPORE — A couple went on a shopping spree and purchased more than S$9,000 worth of electrical appliances despite not even having their new home ready until next year. With the Goods and Service Tax (GST) set to increase from 7 per cent to 8 per cent on Jan 1, 2023, the couple saved about S$100 by paying for the high-ticket items in full. The 36-year-old woman told Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News that they made the decision based on the good deals from year-end sales and cost savings from paying 7 per cent GST only. Meanwhile, the merchant allowed them to store the purchased appliances in its warehouse as their new condominium apartment was not yet ready. Read more here…

Maid steals $12,000 after she was entrusted with employer’s bank card, claims she won the money from lottery winnings

SINGAPORE — A 76-year-old woman discovered that her domestic helper had stolen $12,000 from her over several months, leaving her with only $244.65 in her bank. The helper, whose name has only been given as Farida, was given a seven-month jail sentence for stealing from her employer, Madam Chen.

The older woman had noticed that Farida was shopping for clothes and accessories more than usual and even stopped eating food that Mdm Chen’s family ate, buying expensive items such as steak instead. Farida, 41, had gained access to Mdm Chen’s accounts after the employer had given her her bank card as well as the details of her account so she could aid Mdm Chen in withdrawing money occasionally.

Ho Ching rebukes netizen’s HDB ownership statement: ‘Don’t spin cock & bull about HDB land should be free… excuse not to pay taxes’

After a netizen, Ms Serene Ho attributed a remark to Madam Ho Ching, former Temasek CEO and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mdm Ho Ching then wrote, “It’s fine if you have a different opinion, but it is not honest to put words into someone else’s mouth, ya?”

On Wednesday (Dec 14), Ms Serene Ho wrote, “Ho Ching said that we do not own our HDB flats and we are merely paying rent upfront for long term leases. So why are we paying property taxes for flats we do not own?”

