Morning Digest, Dec 13

Morning Digest, Dec 13

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich

Here are our top 5 stories while you were asleep...

By Nick Karean
Singapore will no longer pay for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, netizens say, ‘you deserve what you get’

 

Photo: Unsplash/christopher catbagan

Singapore — The government ended its program for the unvaccinated on Wednesday (Dec 8), withdrawing free treatment for people who had previously chosen not to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health, individuals who are not eligible for vaccination—children under the age of 12 or those who have medical exemptions—will still have their medical expenses covered by the government. Additionally, individuals who have received only a portion of the vaccine series will not be charged until Dec 31 to allow them the opportunity to complete the series.

Chan Chun Sing: Mental health lessons to be rolled out to students, netizens say ‘schools need more counselors, not modules’

 

FB screengrab: Chan Chun Sing

Singapore — Over the next two years, mental health lessons will be rolled out to primary, secondary and pre-university students, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Saturday (Dec 11).

During the launch of an e-book collection of stories from youths of diverse backgrounds, Mr Chan announced updates to the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) initiatives to strengthen students’ mental health.

Ong Ye Kung: S’pore to extend COVID-19 vaccination to children aged 5 to 11 as clinical trials show it’s safe & effective

 

Photo: freepik/Doctor wearing gloves and giving child a vaccine (for illustration purposes only)

Singapore — Following two significant Covid-19 vaccine-related announcements by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the government expects to administer over two million doses of vaccines over the next two months, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Singapore is joining other countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, Israel and European Union member states in extending vaccination to children aged 5 to 11, after clinical trials showed that it is safe and effective, said Mr Ong in a Facebook post on Saturday (Dec 11).

NUS begins recruiting children aged 5-16 to study immune response to COVID-19 vaccines

 

Photo: freepik/Doctor wearing gloves and giving child a vaccine (for illustration purposes only)

Singapore — National University of Singapore (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and Duke-NUS Medical School researchers have begun recruiting children for an observational study on this age group’s immune response to Covid-19 vaccines.

On Friday (Dec 10), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty paediatric vaccine for children aged five to 11, with inoculations scheduled to begin this month.

Old uncles engrossed watching porn together at hawker centre, netizens say, ‘let them enjoy while they still can’

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Uncensored

Singapore — A netizen recently shared a video of an incident he witnessed while dining at a neighbouring hawker centre. The video showed a group of old uncles gathered at Tanglin Halt hawker to watch an adult video on a mobile device.

According to the report by Singapore Uncensored, a reader of their website shared a video of this incident. The video contributor stated that it was roughly 6:30 p.m. While most of the hawker centre’s establishments had already closed for the day, there was still a long queue of customers who continued to form outside a Hainanese curry rice stand.

